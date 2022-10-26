2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods
"At the end of a drought, this influx of precipitation can cause flooding."
British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone.
The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
Although they said that atmospheric rivers are actually common, especially at this time of the year, "at the end of a drought, this influx of precipitation can cause flooding."
During the unusually warm start to the fall, some communities in the province experienced wildfires and droughts.
Last November the province was hit with devastating floods, but the government said that as of right now, "extreme weather, such as the mid-November 2021 events, is rare and not forecasted at this time."
The government added that given the weather though, they are "prepared to take actions to keep people and communities safe in the event of flooding."
They also are encouraging people in the province to "take precautions to ensure personal safety, including developing a household plan, putting together emergency kits, connecting with neighbours and learning about the local government emergency response plan for their area."
British Columbians should also be aware of danger signs like a rapid change in the water level of a waterway, as well as landslide risks. Residents are encouraged to steer clear of river shorelines and drive safely amid inclement weather.
The Weather Network said that the first atmospheric river could bring around 50-70 millimetres of rain on its own, and over the course of the week more than 100 millimetres of rainfall could follow. They also warned of windy conditions and alpine snow.
What is an atmospheric river?
The statement from the government said that atmospheric rivers are "narrow bands of heavy precipitation such as this are common in British Columbia and many occur every year, most commonly in the fall and early winter."
When is the atmospheric river hitting B.C.?
The statement said that heavy rainfall will hit the North and Central Coast on Wednesday, October 26, and Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Thursday.
The stormy weather is expected to last until October 31.
Where is there a potential risk of flooding in B.C.?
The government said that the Central Coast is expected to get 50 to 100 millimetres of rain between October 26 and October 27.
"West Vancouver Island, the North Shore Mountains, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound can expect between 40 and 80 mm," they added.
Is there a flood warning in B.C.?
Although the government encouraged British Columbians to prepare for flooding as a precaution, there is no current advisory for floods on the EnergencyInfoBC website.
You can follow the website for updates.
