Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

Vancouver's Huge Suspension Bridges Are Being Prepped For 'Ice Bombs' & Here's How It Works

One year they used a helicopter to blow snow off the bridge cables. 🚁

Vancouver's Huge Suspension Bridges Are Being Prepped For 'Ice Bombs' & Here's How It Works
Province of British Columbia | Flickr

Vancouver is getting frosty, which means some safety measures are being taken on bridges and highways so no one gets hurt this winter.

There is a risk of snow and ice collecting on the cables of suspension bridges — like the Alex Fraser Bridge and Port Mann Bridge — and these chunks of ice can then fall down and possibly damage vehicles or injure people.

After falling ice caused problems in 2012, some drivers described these "ice bombs" being dropped "all around them on the bridge," according to CBC. The details emerged in a lawsuit between the driver of a vehicle and the company that built and maintains the Port Mann Bridge.

A statement from B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on December 3, 2021, said that due to changing climate, instances of falling ice and snow have become more frequent, specifically on The Alex Fraser Bridge.

In response to this, they implemented a tool called "cable collars" on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges.

These collars have been in place for years on both bridges, but are now being activated earlier in the season, in "a weather event," said the release.

This video shows how these cable collars work on the bridges.

The ice bombs and snow accumulation on the Alex Fraser Bridge got so bad in the winter of 2016/2017, that they actually had to use a helicopter to blow the snow off the cables, according to a press release from the Government of B.C.

Now, this new system seems a little bit easier, as maintenance crews climb the bridge towers and release the collars on the cables, letting them drop down to remove snow and ice on the way.

Although they have been proven to be effective, the statement from B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warned that "some snow may be shed naturally from the cables as the weather warms or if it is blown off."

So, make sure to stay alert when driving in winter and stay safe.

From Your Site Articles

BC's Three-Month Winter Forecast Is Out & There's Another 'Powerful' Storm Predicted

Buckle up, it's going to be a stormy ride. ❄️️

Singhsomendra | Dreamstime, Josefhanus | Dreamstime

A powerful storm is predicted to hit B.C. in the coming months, according to a winter forecast.

The Farmer's Almanac is forecasting a rainy December with high winds and snow. The beginning of the month is going to be "stormy with strong winds and heavy precipitation," which seems to be more of the same for B.C. after a parade of storms in November.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver Weather Forecast Calls For First Snow Of The Season Today & It'll Be A Slushy Mess

A day to stay warm indoors!

Lijuan Guo | Dreamstime

Parts of Metro Vancouver will receive their first snowfall of the winter season on Friday, December 3.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for Howe Sound, Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver that are above 200-metre elevation.

Keep Reading Show less

Parts Of BC Got More Rain In November Than These Cities In Canada Have Had In 2021 So Far

Staggering rainfall totals!

Rachel Modestino | The Weather Network, @ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. received more rainfall in November than other major Canadian cities got in an entire year.

The province is still recovering from unprecedented levels of rainfall which caused mudslides, claimed the lives of several people and destroyed some of B.C.'s busiest highways.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is Having Its Hottest December Weather On Record & Here's Why That's Actually Bad

The extreme weather continues!

Stan Jones | Dreamstime, @ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. are having their hottest December day on record, according to a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

Tyler Hamilton, who is based in Vancouver, said that a temperature of 20.4 C was recorded in the Okanagan on Wednesday, December 1.

Keep Reading Show less