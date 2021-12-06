Vancouver's Huge Suspension Bridges Are Being Prepped For 'Ice Bombs' & Here's How It Works
One year they used a helicopter to blow snow off the bridge cables. 🚁
Vancouver is getting frosty, which means some safety measures are being taken on bridges and highways so no one gets hurt this winter.
There is a risk of snow and ice collecting on the cables of suspension bridges — like the Alex Fraser Bridge and Port Mann Bridge — and these chunks of ice can then fall down and possibly damage vehicles or injure people.
After falling ice caused problems in 2012, some drivers described these "ice bombs" being dropped "all around them on the bridge," according to CBC. The details emerged in a lawsuit between the driver of a vehicle and the company that built and maintains the Port Mann Bridge.
A statement from B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on December 3, 2021, said that due to changing climate, instances of falling ice and snow have become more frequent, specifically on The Alex Fraser Bridge.
In response to this, they implemented a tool called "cable collars" on the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges.
These collars have been in place for years on both bridges, but are now being activated earlier in the season, in "a weather event," said the release.
This video shows how these cable collars work on the bridges.
The ice bombs and snow accumulation on the Alex Fraser Bridge got so bad in the winter of 2016/2017, that they actually had to use a helicopter to blow the snow off the cables, according to a press release from the Government of B.C.
Now, this new system seems a little bit easier, as maintenance crews climb the bridge towers and release the collars on the cables, letting them drop down to remove snow and ice on the way.
Although they have been proven to be effective, the statement from B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warned that "some snow may be shed naturally from the cables as the weather warms or if it is blown off."
So, make sure to stay alert when driving in winter and stay safe.