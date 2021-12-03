Vancouver Weather Forecast Calls For First Snow Of The Season Today & It'll Be A Slushy Mess
A day to stay warm indoors!
Parts of Metro Vancouver will receive their first snowfall of the winter season on Friday, December 3.
Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for Howe Sound, Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver that are above 200-metre elevation.
It is calling for wet snow across these areas but does add that there is a "low probability" of any of this snow accumulating.
The special weather statement adds: "A low pressure system brushing the south coast will bring a chance of wet snow to the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound. For Metro Vancouver, areas above 200 metres are more likely to see wet snow."
The weather alert is in effect until Saturday morning. It is in effect in the following Metro Vancouver areas:
- Metro Vancouver - central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver - North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver - northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver - southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver - southwest including Richmond and Delta