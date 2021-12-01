Trending Tags

BC's December Forecast Is Out & After All The Storms There's Good News For The Holidays

It's about time, right?!

Lijuan Guo | Dreamstime

A long-range B.C. weather forecast has predicted that after more storms, the holiday season is set to be dry.

The province has been inundated with extreme rainfall in November but, according to the Farmers' Almanac long-range forecast, people in B.C. are going to be blessed with good weather to get outside over the holidays.

However, the start of December is a totally different situation.

The forecast for December 1-3 is expected to bring gusty winds and widespread rain and snow. Then, between December 4-7, there will be a brief clear spell before things turn stormy again, with strong winds and heavy rainfall forecast.

That unsettled pattern continues through December 8-11 as strong winds continue to batter B.C., although skies are expected to be clearer.

On December 12, the province is expected to finally receive some better weather, but things take a turn for the worse again through December 15 as more unsettled weather is forecast.

December 16-19 is looking like it will be clear before it come unsettled again December 20-23. If you have outdoor plans for the holidays, you'll be pleased to see that the Farmers' Almanac is forecasting fair weather. It adds that it will be colder, but said that Christmas and Boxing Day should be dry.

The month of December looks set to close out the year with some fine weather, as clearing skies are predicted between December 28-31.

In October, AccuWeather's long-range weather forecast for B.C. said the province could expect brutal conditions as the phenomenon La Niña was forecast to bring "abundant snowfall."

