BC Weather Is About To Get Seriously Rainy & There's Going To Be Windy Gusts Of Snow As Well

The avalanche danger rating will be higher than usual.

Bryon Grove | Dreamstime

Brace yourself! The weather in B.C. is about to get hectic, and various weather warnings are in effect for different parts of the province.

According to The Weather Network, on Sunday, January 2, a Pacific low will bring snow, rain and wind that'll continue on into early this week.

In Metro Vancouver, the snow will change into rain during the first half of the day as the temperatures start to rise, but in higher-terrain areas, the switch over between weather will be delayed as the cold air sticks around.

By Sunday afternoon, snowfall accumulations will range between 5 and 15 centimetres for the higher-terrain areas of the Lower Mainland, and the same system will spread snow and rain over Vancouver Island.

"Southwestern Vancouver Island will be the target of the heaviest rains, with 100+ mm expected," said TWN. "Metro Vancouver, meanwhile, could see 30-50 mm of rainfall, with 20-30 mm for the rest of the Lower Mainland."

As for Monday, 50 centimetres or more of the white stuff is forecasted for the Sea to Sky region, and 15-30 centimetres is expected for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and for Allison Pass from Hope to Princeton.

As well as wet weather, there will be intense wind gusts of 70-90 km/h in the very early hours of Monday along the B.C. coast, which could cause power outages.

"Avalanche terrain should be avoided as the avalanche danger rating will be high through Monday for the South Coast, Vancouver Island and Sea to Sky — from the alpine to below treeline," warned the weather agency.

Stay safe, everyone!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

