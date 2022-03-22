A Huge Spring Storm Is Set To Bring Up To 40 cm Of Snow To Parts Of BC
Is it actually spring?
It looks like winter in Western Canada didn't get the message that it's time to leave because snow is actually coming to certain areas.
Just when everyone was getting excited about spring — 40 cm of snow is expected to hit parts of B.C.
There is a winter storm warning in effect for Haines Junction to Pleasant Camp in B.C., from Environment Canda. Lasting until Wednesday morning, they said to expect up to 40 cm of snow and poor visibility.
Environment Canda added that this heavy snowfall is from a "low pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska," which is bringing the storm.
Once Wednesday comes, the snow is expected to be just flurries.
There is also a winter storm warning for the South Klondike Highway in B.C. Environment Canada said that hazardous conditions are expected here, along with 40 cm of snowfall.
Adjust travel plans in #Yukon! Gulf of Alaska Low to put down 40 cm of snow for White Pass. Meanwhile the pressure gradient between ocean low & polar high will produce easterly winds up to 110 km/hr & risk a 4 day #blizzard for the Dempster Highway. @weathernetwork #YTstormpic.twitter.com/eYSaMDZzAD— Chris Murphy TWN (@Chris Murphy TWN) 1647960108
"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," they added.
There are also two rainfall warnings for the North Coast of B.C., with up to 70 mm expected in Kitimat. The warning said that this can "cause flash floods and water pooling on road."
Up to 100 mm of rainfall is expected along the coast, including in Prince Rupert.
The Klondike Highway goes into the Yukon, connecting to the Dempster Highway, which is also facing a winter storm warning from Environment Canada.
The Yukon's winter storm though is expected to last four whole days, near the Richardson Mountains area.
"That's as easterly winds of 90 km/h, with gusts upwards of 100 km/h, combine with loose or freshly fallen snow and create near-zero visibility across the Dempster Highway near the Richardson Mountains," said The Weather Network in a report.
This intense storm might last all the way until Friday, so is likely to impact travel plans for anyone in the area.
