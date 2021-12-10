Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

BC Weather Forecast Is Calling For A Winter Storm & Up To 50 cm Of Snow In Some Spots

Oh, the weather outside is frightful!

BC Weather Forecast Is Calling For A Winter Storm & Up To 50 cm Of Snow In Some Spots
@ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. are experiencing strong winds, rain and accumulating snowfall — and it looks like a wintry mess.

Environment Canada has multiple weather warnings in place for rain affecting the Metro Vancouver area, snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway towards Whistler, as well as How Sound and the Fraser Valley.

There are also warnings in effect for strong winds on Vancouver Island and coastal areas of the Central Coast.

Hazardous driving conditions are expected across many parts of the province and people have been told to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Winter Storm Warnings

The Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt is expected to get between 30 to 50 cm of snow. There could also be blowing snow with wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Highway 3 between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass is expected to get between 20 to 30 cm of snow.

Western sections of Elk Valley including Fernie and Morrissey are also under a winter storm warning for snow starting later Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Snowfall Warnings

The Sea to Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler is predicted to receive 15 to 20 cm of snow on Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass is also expected to get between 20 to 30 cm of snow through Saturday.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for inland areas of the North Coast including Stewart and Terrace, where 25 cm of snow could fall.

Rainfall Warnings

Up to 60 mm of rain is predicted to fall across Metro Vancouver. According to Environment Canada, the rain will intensify on Friday night and ease on Saturday morning.

Wind Warnings

Gusts of up to 100 km/h are set to batter West Vancouver Island Friday night through Saturday. The winds should ease after midnight. It will also be accompanied by 80 mm of rain.

In North Vancouver Island and coastal section of the Central Coast, winds could reach 110 km/h, which is enough to cause "damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

From Your Site Articles

Vancouver Got A Sprinkling Of Snow Today & Everyone Is Acting Like It's A Blizzard

Well, that's embarrassing! 😳

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Some parts of Vancouver experienced their first snowfall of the season on Monday — and it was clear that many people weren't used to it.

I moved to Vancouver expecting a nice mild winter, only to wake up with snow on the ground outside.

Keep Reading Show less

Vancouver's Huge Suspension Bridges Are Being Prepped For 'Ice Bombs' & Here's How It Works

One year they used a helicopter to blow snow off the bridge cables. 🚁

Province of British Columbia | Flickr

Vancouver is getting frosty, which means some safety measures are being taken on bridges and highways so no one gets hurt this winter.

There is a risk of snow and ice collecting on the cables of suspension bridges — like the Alex Fraser Bridge and Port Mann Bridge — and these chunks of ice can then fall down and possibly damage vehicles or injure people.

Keep Reading Show less

A Driver Hit Speeds Of '160 km/h' & 'Swerved Into Oncoming Lanes' Before Crashing In Vancouver

"It's a miracle no innocent people were hurt."

baldguy1363 | Twitter

A driver reached speeds of up to 160 km/h trying to evade police moments before they crashed, according to a police officer.

Sergeant Mark Christensen, of the Vancouver Police Department, said while doing speed enforcement on Granville Street and 54th Avenue they clocked an Audi driving in the curb lane at 130 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Keep Reading Show less

BC's Three-Month Winter Forecast Is Out & There's Another 'Powerful' Storm Predicted

Buckle up, it's going to be a stormy ride. ❄️️

Singhsomendra | Dreamstime, Josefhanus | Dreamstime

A powerful storm is predicted to hit B.C. in the coming months, according to a winter forecast.

The Farmer's Almanac is forecasting a rainy December with high winds and snow. The beginning of the month is going to be "stormy with strong winds and heavy precipitation," which seems to be more of the same for B.C. after a parade of storms in November.

Keep Reading Show less