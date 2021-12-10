The Trump Tower Sign In Vancouver Has Been Pulled Down & People Have Some Thoughts
A new company is in town.
Vancouver's Trump Tower sign has been pulled down as part of a rebrand at the former hotel.
The building, which was constructed in 2016 on West Georgia Street, is 188 metres tall making it Vancouver's second tallest skyscraper.
The 63-storey condo and hotel complex includes amenities such as an indoor swimming pool, fitness centre, outdoor jacuzzi and private poolside booths.
Now, in a Reddit post reportedly showing the entrance to the hotel, a photo shows the "TRUMP" branding has been removed.
from vancouver
According to urbanYVR, the hotel will become a Paradox Hotel.
The company, according to its LinkedIn account, said it was founded in 2021 and has its headquarters in Richmond, B.C. It also currently runs the Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel in Whistler.
The move has prompted plenty of reaction, too
One Reddit user posted: "So glad it's being taken down. It's been a disgrace to the city."
Another said: "I hope it's met with failure after failure as a reminder of his legacy."
One user said they liked the name "Rump'" so should have just taken the letter T off the branding, while others called for it to be named after the barge which is currently marooned on English Bay.
Many others were also happy to see the news, with one adding: "Can't believe someone thought having a Trump hotel in Vancouver was a good idea in the first place."