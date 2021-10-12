Trending Tags

A Toronto Resto Is Closing Down On Saturdays To Give Staff An 'Enhanced Quality Of Life'

Saturdays are for the servers!

A Toronto Resto Is Closing Down On Saturdays To Give Staff An ‘Enhanced Quality Of Life’
Google Maps, @pompette_to | Instagram

The staff at one Toronto restaurant will no longer have to scramble to get a Saturday night off work.

Pompette, a French restaurant on College Street in Toronto, has decided to close its doors on one of the busiest industry nights of the week.

On October 10, Pompette announced on Instagram that it will be closed on Saturdays and open for dinner on Monday nights starting October 18.

The caption of the post reads, "On world mental health day and Thanksgivings occasion, we are taking the opportunity to offer our staff more regular hours and quality time with the one they love which we believe they truly deserve. We are so thankful to work with such an engaged and talented team!"

"This will give us the opportunity to offer our staff an enhanced quality of life they deserve."

Toronto wine bar Chez Nous comment on the post saying," Pure genius. Seriously considering following suit!!! 👏👏👏"

Pompette did not respond to Narcity's request for comment in time for publication.

