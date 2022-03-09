Alberta's Rainbow-Lit Skating Trail Through The Trees Is The Cutest Winter Date Idea
If you've been on the hunt for the perfect winter date with your partner or your roommate, the Edmonton IceWay in Victoria Park is just the thing.
All you need to do is pull up to Victoria Park’s main parking lot and lace up those skates for an unforgettable glide along a rainbow-lit skating trail.
The experience is totally free and it’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Though, we suggest going after the sun goes down and the lights are shining bright.
The trail wraps through the awe-inspiring foliage of Victoria Park, right in the heart of Downtown Edmonton.
If you're excited and ready to hit the ice, you need to be sure to check the conditions as it won't be open on warmer days.
Whether you need some fresh air or you're just looking for a fun way to spend an evening, this ice-skating experience is just the thing.
Victoria Park Iceway
Price: Free
When: Seasonal, based upon weather conditions
Address: Victoria Park, Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Breath in crisp, winter air while skating on an ice path surrounded by dazzling lights.