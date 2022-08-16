Someone Punched A Car Window In A Calgary Store Parking Lot & Shattered It (VIDEO)
Police are investigating.
Calgary Police confirmed they are investigating an incident where a man was filmed punching through a car window in a store parking lot, but charges have yet to be laid.
The altercation took place at the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot on Country Village Road North East, on Friday, August 12, and the incident was filmed by the driver of the car.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In the video — which was posted on Facebook by the driver's friend and contains swearing — a man is filmed with his forearm against the car window partially blocking his face from the camera and putting his middle finger up at the driver.
He then proceeded to punch the car's front window on the passenger side, shattering it.
The man then ran away with the driver pursuing him on foot before he got on a bicycle and rode away.
In the Facebook post, the friend said that the driver had been in the parking lot and "honked at a car who was in the middle of the road texting."
She then parked her car and a stranger, who was not in the car that she honked at, came up and "attacked her vehicle."
Prior to filming, the man allegedly tried to open the driver's door and get the driver out of the car to "fight her," the post continued.
In a statement to Narcity, Calgary Police said tips from the public had helped to identify the suspect and "investigators are looking to speak with him."
However, they confirmed no charges have been laid at this time.