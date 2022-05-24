Viral Video Shows Calgary Stampeders Player In A Bloody Fist Fight With A United Employee
The incident happened at Newark Airport.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Calgary Stampeders have said they are investigating an incident after a video of player Brendan Langley in a fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark Airport went viral.
In the video which was uploaded to social media on Sunday, May 22 and contains strong language, Langley and the employee are seen in a lengthy fistfight at Newark Liberty International Airport. People near the pair can also be heard shouting at them to stop.
It is not known why the fight between Langley and the employee broke out.
Nah it’s too early 😭😭😭🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/j42G1XqJhH
— Nasa (@DMNTnasa) May 22, 2022
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed to Narcity that Langley was "involved in a physical altercation with a United Airlines employee" at the airport on May 19 at approximately 11:03 a.m. Langley was charged with "simple assault" as a result and was later released on his own recognizance.
The Port Authority added that no further information on the incident is available at this time.
Langley joined the Stampeders in February 2022 as a free agent receiver. He'd previously played for the NFL's Denver Broncos.
In a statement to Narcity, the Stampeders said they are "aware of the reports concerning Brendan Langley".
"The team is currently looking into the matter in order to learn the full details and will have no further comment until the investigation is complete," they said.
United Airlines told Narcity it is working with local authorities in their investigation into the incident, adding it "does not tolerate violence of any kind".
The employee in the video who worked for United Ground Express – a subsidiary of the airline – has "been terminated", United added.