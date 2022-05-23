Wreckage Of A Plane Carrying 2 Alberta Men Has Been Found In Ontario Over A Month Later
The plane was missing since April 14.
The wreckage of a plane that went missing over a month ago while being flown by two Alberta men has been located in Lake Superior Provincial Park in Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police said a police helicopter and a civilian helicopter had been carrying out follow-up searches of the area between Sault Ste. Marie, Manitoulin and Wawa, Ontario on May 21. They were looking for a Piper Comanche aircraft which had been missing since April 14, according to The Globe and Mail.
The civilian helicopter then spotted the plane's crash site just 2-kilometres east of Old Woman Bay.
In a tweet, OPP said their aviation team attended to the scene in minutes and confirmed it was the missing plane.
Detective Constable Trevor Tremblay said it appeared the bodies of the two occupants – Albertans John Fehr and Brian Slingerland – were located in the wreckage but their identities are yet to be confirmed.
The families of both men have been notified of the discovery.
Fehr and Slingerland had not been heard from since April 14. They were flying a Piper Comanche that Slingerland had bought in Delhi, southern Ontario. They were flying to Marathon, Ontario when the plane they were flying on vanished off the radar.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton had been searching for the plane but snowy weather in the region had made for "challenging conditions" in the search.
Tremblay added that the Transportation Safety Board team had arrived at the scene and their investigation into the crash will continue on Monday, May 23.