NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Train Was Derailed In Alberta & 43 Rail Cars Carrying Potash Came Off The Tracks (VIDEO)

No one was injured.

Calgary Staff Writer
The derailed train. Right: The cars of the derailed train.

The derailed train. Right: The cars of the derailed train.

tiadaniels7 | TikTok

A train was derailed in Alberta on Sunday, causing approximately 43 cars carrying potash to come off the tracks in the incident near Fort Macleod, said police.

Police responded to the derailed train near Highway 3 between Range Rd. 251 and Range Rd. 252 on May 22 at around 8:15 a.m. Fire crews and CP Rail also responded to the incident, the RCMP said on social media.

Fort MacLeod RCMP told Narcity in an email that about 43 westbound train cars carrying potash were derailed. There were no injuries reported or concerns to public safety as a result of the incident.

Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours to allow crews to work at the scene.

A TikTok video shows the derailed train with wrecked carriages and potash spilling out onto the tracks and alongside the highway.

@tiadaniels7

Southern Alberta train derailment this morning. #fyp #foryoupage #lethbridge #alberta #canada #trainderailment

The video shows many derailed cars, some that are completely destroyed. Workers responding to the incident can also be seen in the video.

In a statement to Global News on Sunday, CP Rail said "recovery operations are under way."

"The cause of the derailment is under investigation," they added.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...