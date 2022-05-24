A Train Was Derailed In Alberta & 43 Rail Cars Carrying Potash Came Off The Tracks (VIDEO)
No one was injured.
A train was derailed in Alberta on Sunday, causing approximately 43 cars carrying potash to come off the tracks in the incident near Fort Macleod, said police.
Police responded to the derailed train near Highway 3 between Range Rd. 251 and Range Rd. 252 on May 22 at around 8:15 a.m. Fire crews and CP Rail also responded to the incident, the RCMP said on social media.
RCMP responding to train derailment near Fort MacLeod. On May 22, 2022, at 8:15 a.m., near Highway 3, between Range Road 251 and Range Road 252. There are no injuries reported or concerns to public safety. CP Rail has responded. Traffic on Highway 3 is being re-routed.
Fort MacLeod RCMP told Narcity in an email that about 43 westbound train cars carrying potash were derailed. There were no injuries reported or concerns to public safety as a result of the incident.
Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours to allow crews to work at the scene.
A TikTok video shows the derailed train with wrecked carriages and potash spilling out onto the tracks and alongside the highway.
The video shows many derailed cars, some that are completely destroyed. Workers responding to the incident can also be seen in the video.
In a statement to Global News on Sunday, CP Rail said "recovery operations are under way."
"The cause of the derailment is under investigation," they added.