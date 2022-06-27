Billie Joe Armstrong Said 'F*ck America' & He's 'Renouncing' Citizenship Over Roe v Wade
He doesn't want to be an "American idiot."
Billie Joe Armstrong -- the Green Day frontman who once sang about being an "American idiot" -- doesn't want to be American anymore. And it has everything to do with abortion laws in the U.S.
During a live performance at London Stadium for Green Day's Hella Mega tour, Armstrong announced to the British crowd that he wants to give up his American citizenship in light of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects the right to an abortion.
"F*ck America, I'm fucking renouncing my citizenship," Armstrong told his British fans. "I'm f*cking coming here," he said.
Armstrong is one of many U.S. artists who have blasted the U.S. Supreme Court in recent days, after its conservative justices decided to overturn the 49-year-old case that protected abortion rights across the nation.
"There's just too much f*cking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f*cking excuse for a country," added Armstrong.
Video posted on Twitter over the weekend shows Armstrong's angry rant about Roe v Wade.
\u201c#GreenDay #RoeVWade #hellamegatour \nbillie joe\u2019s statement on roe vs wade at london hella mega tour last night\u201d— friendly neighborhood clikkie (@friendly neighborhood clikkie) 1656163425
He also added that he's "not kidding" about moving his life to the U.K. "You're going to get a lot of me in the coming days," said the musician.
Right before performing his band's famous song American Idiot, Armstrong shouted "fuck the Supreme Court of America" during the Saturday night concert.
Several other artists ripped the Supreme Court during their own sets at Glastonbury over the weekend, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar and Phoebe Bridgers.
On Friday, the court's Republican-appointed majority decided to end the landmark Supreme Court ruling, opening the door for state governments to restrict or totally ban abortion as they see fit.
More than a dozen states have been sitting on laws to do just that, and several others are also expected to roll back access in the coming weeks and months.
Armstrong might be the one singing "Don't wanna be an American idiot," but he's not the only one saying it these days.
