March For Life Protest May Clog Up Ottawa Streets Today So Expect Some Traffic Delays
Organizers say thousands showed up last year.
Ottawa’s downtown core may get congested as March for Life protestors fill the streets Thursday afternoon, Ottawa Police say.
"Ottawa Police officers will be effecting rolling road closures and ensuring public safety starting at 1 p.m.,” says the Ottawa Police Service in a news release.
Authorities suggest planning alternate travel routes if you are looking to travel through the city's downtown core on Thursday.
Downtown traffic disruptions expected Thursday afternoon\nhttps://www.ottawapolice.ca/Modules/News/index.aspx?lang=en&newsId=ee85ea37-0ec9-4f29-8832-7bf6273a008d\u00a0\u2026\n\nPerturbations de la circulation pr\u00e9vues au centre-ville jeudi apr\u00e8s-midi\nhttps://www.ottawapolice.ca/Modules/News/index.aspx?lang=fr&newsId=ee85ea37-0ec9-4f29-8832-7bf6273a008d\u00a0\u2026\n\n#otttraffic #ottcircule— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1652300930
The March for Life protest follows the heels of a recent document leak that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court may intend to overturn abortion rights in the U.S.
“Today marks the 25th #MarchForLife. Canada provides NO legal protection for the pre-born & the killing of vulnerable citizens by euthanasia & assisted suicide is on the rise,” reads a March for Life Canada Facebook post. “We won't stop marching until our nation returns to respecting life from womb to tomb!”
At 12:30 p.m. protestors will gather on Parliament Hill followed by a march through downtown streets. Speeches are expected to take place at 2:30 p.m., and a dinner held at the Ottawa Conference and Events Centre at 5:30 p.m.
In response to the March for Life events, some have taken to social media saying they plan to counter-protest to support a person's right to choose.
Getting my sign ready for tomorrow's March for Life rally in Ottawa. A counter- demonstration will be taking place at the Terry Fox statue (Bank at O'Connor) beginning at 11:30 a.m.pic.twitter.com/zG8jK7KWXn— Rob MacDonald (@Rob MacDonald) 1652289609
On May 3, the Campaign Life Coalition, who has organized the march, said that it supports overturning the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision supporting abortion rights.
“If Roe is officially overturned, we will immediately see several states become pro-life with total or near-total bans on abortion. This will undoubtedly be a victory for the pro-life movement and signifies a loosening of the iron grip that the pro-abortion movement has had on America,” said Campaign for Life President Jeff Gunnarson in a press release.
March for Life Canada say last year’s demonstration for pro-choice saw 25,000 protesters in downtown Ottawa.