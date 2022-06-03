NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

disneyland secrets

This Exclusive Celebrity Retreat In Disneyland Costs $15K/Night & It's Invite-Only To Stay

You wouldn't even know it's there.

Georgia Staff Writer
Singer Katy Perry poses in a mirror at 21 Royal. Right: A man in a suit outside the steps to 21 Royal.

@katyperry | Instagram, @21royalfungineer | Instagram

Disneyland is home to a secret private residence that hosts high-end dinner parties for celebrities and wealthy clientele.

Nestled in the heart of the theme park in New Orleans Square, directly above the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, 21 Royal St. flies under a lot of visitors' radars.

From the outside, the French Quarter-style house looks similar to surrounding buildings. But inside a lavish and opulent space awaits the guests lucky enough to land an invite.

You can also reserve the space for a group of up to 12 friends for a dinner party if you can afford to foot the hefty $15,000 it'll cost you.

Guests are greeted by a valet and escorted to the grand dining room, where a private chef prepares a coursed menu with pairings.

The meal is served on gold-plated dinnerware with crystal glasses, white linens, and fresh floral arrangements.

After, you can explore the private suite or enjoy the view of the Rivers of America from the balcony.

A highlight of the space is the grand master bath, which features a domed ceiling with blue mosaic tiles, a stained glass window, and light-up stars that form twinkling constellations.

Disneyland admission is included in the price, as well as parking, valet, tax, and tip.

The suites are a popular retreat for A-list celebrities that are making their way through the park.

Most recently, singer and actress Katy Perry posted a photo on Instagram from inside the suite during her Disneyland trip with her American Idol co-star judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

21 Royal St. is a one-of-a-kind lavish experience with a price tag to match.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

