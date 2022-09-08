A UK Family Spent Over $1K In A Day At Universal In Orlando & Canadians Aren't Surprised
But the memories are priceless...
Universal Studios is not cheap, and a family from the United Kingdom felt the financial impact along with the ticket cost. Miranda Pearce, a mom of two, posted to TikTok what she spent in a day at the Orlando park, and her audience wasn't that shocked.
For four people, they spent $1,113.40 including tickets, fast passes and parking. Canadians, specifically, sounded off in her comment section and basically said she got off easy.
"I live in Canada and looking at this I feel like we are overcharged. Four people and all that we would have paid more at canadas wonderland," one guy wrote to the creator.
A screenshot from the TikTok of all that the woman spent.mirandapearcemindset | TikTok
Others were hung up on how much she spent on food alone. Her highest meal ticket to feed her family was during lunch, at $62.79.
"Food is really cheap in the States compared to Canada," one user replied to her comment after she thanked her audience for the money-saving tips.
There was also a focus on her breakfast at Wendy's, where she spent just over $20. An Ontario resident in the comment sections said it would have been easily been $40 for four meals where he lives.
Aside from Canadians, many people told her where she went wrong, like $396 fast passes, or the $19.16 refillable cup.
@mirandapearcemindset
That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics
"Seems normal to me 4 people so around $300 per person for a full day including the upgraded fast passes and meals...pretty normal for top theme park," someone commented and others replied in agreement.
A lot of viewers suggested she should have bought her tickets in the U.K. for a cheaper price and longer stay.
While many were stuck on money tips there was also a whole community that empowered her and told her the memories were priceless.