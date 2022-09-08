NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
universal studios tickets orlando

A UK Family Spent Over $1K In A Day At Universal In Orlando & Canadians Aren't Surprised

But the memories are priceless...

Florida Associate Editor
A woman hugging a Universal character. Right: The parking rates at Universal Studios.

A woman hugging a Universal character. Right: The parking rates at Universal Studios.

mirandapearcemindset | TikTok

Universal Studios is not cheap, and a family from the United Kingdom felt the financial impact along with the ticket cost. Miranda Pearce, a mom of two, posted to TikTok what she spent in a day at the Orlando park, and her audience wasn't that shocked.

For four people, they spent $1,113.40 including tickets, fast passes and parking. Canadians, specifically, sounded off in her comment section and basically said she got off easy.

"I live in Canada and looking at this I feel like we are overcharged. Four people and all that we would have paid more at canadas wonderland," one guy wrote to the creator.

A screenshot from the TikTok of all that the woman spent.A screenshot from the TikTok of all that the woman spent.mirandapearcemindset | TikTok

Others were hung up on how much she spent on food alone. Her highest meal ticket to feed her family was during lunch, at $62.79.

"Food is really cheap in the States compared to Canada," one user replied to her comment after she thanked her audience for the money-saving tips.

There was also a focus on her breakfast at Wendy's, where she spent just over $20. An Ontario resident in the comment sections said it would have been easily been $40 for four meals where he lives.

Aside from Canadians, many people told her where she went wrong, like $396 fast passes, or the $19.16 refillable cup.

@mirandapearcemindset

That's not even including tips 😳💲 #universalstudiosflorida #familydaysout #florida #vacationcosts #medicalaesthetics

"Seems normal to me 4 people so around $300 per person for a full day including the upgraded fast passes and meals...pretty normal for top theme park," someone commented and others replied in agreement.

A lot of viewers suggested she should have bought her tickets in the U.K. for a cheaper price and longer stay.

While many were stuck on money tips there was also a whole community that empowered her and told her the memories were priceless.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...