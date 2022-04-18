This Will Smith Movie Ride At Universal Turned 22 And Guests On Social Media Want It Gone
"This ride still SLAPS! 👋"
Will Smith has seen a ton of fallout since he slapped comedian, Chris Rock, at the Oscars, and the backlash keeps on growing in every aspect.
The "Men In Black: Alien Attack" ride at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL just celebrated its 22-year stint in service, so the theme park commemorated the attraction in social media posts on Twitter and Instagram, and they went viral.
Theme park visitors went online and commented that they want the ride gone. Some even made jokes about the Oscars incident, saying: "This ride still SLAPS! 👋"
Universal Studios' "Men In Black: Alien Attack" anniversary post on Instagram.@universalstudios | Instagram
Many park-goers are urging the staff to keep the ride and to replace the parts of the animation and video that Will Smith is a part of.
Other guests said that Universal published the anniversary tweet at a time when it wasn't "the right climate".
This user suggested combining the newest installment of the Men In Black franchise with the old one.
Y'all should take Will Smith off the segments and replace him with Tessa Thompson or Chris Hemsworth instead.— CJ Huaman (@CJ Huaman) 1650211081
Fans commented on Universal Studios' social media post asking them to replace the ride with something else entirely, like Harry Potter or Rick and Morty.
MAKE IT RICK AND MORTY BASED!! The aliens and blasters just make sense!— LittleNicky (@LittleNicky) 1650165157
However, the feedback wasn't all bad. There are families that love the ride, and some believe that the actor's actions should not fall on a ride.
After the infamous award show scenario, Smith has lost out on movie deals, he is banned from the Oscars for the next ten years, and he resigned from the Academy.