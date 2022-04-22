8 Of The Most Affordable Disney Hotel Resorts You Can Book In Orlando Right Now
You can't beat these prices. 💸
"The Most Magical Place on Earth" comes with a price tag, and as we near the end of spring, the summer vacation bug is biting. Walt Disney World prices can be pretty expensive, but if you do the research, you can find some sweet deals.
Maybe you're an Animal Kingdom lover, or maybe you just want to hang out around Disney Springs. Well, there's a place for you on the Disney World Resorts map where you can lodge and have a great vacation.
The theme park is known for its unique stays, and these resorts listed below will give you a variety of places to choose from that are easy on your wallet.
The list below is researched on prices to book a month on May 21, 2022, a little less than a month than when this article was written.
The Campsites At Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
$100.50/night
Address: 4510 Fort Wilderness Trail, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Why You Need To Go: This resort is not your average stay at Disney. You can enjoy the great outdoors and bring your own tent or a camper RV that can be 45 feet and longer. There's a maximum of 10 guests per site, so you can bring the whole family or a large group of friends. You can see wildlife such as deer, rabbits, ducks, and armadillos in the cypress and pine wilderness. If you don't have a tent, you can also rent one for an extra fee.
Disney's All-Star Music Resort
$154.83/night
Address: 1901 W Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Why You Need To Go: From jazz to rock 'n' roll, you can immerse yourself in the world of music at this uniquely decorated resort! It's a great place to enjoy your music tastes with larger-than-life pop-decorations like the headphones shown above.
Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
$154.83/night
Address: 1701 W Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Why You Need To Go: Play ball! This resort celebrates sports of all types, from baseball all the way to surfing. Not only is this a great stay for sports fanatics, but even people who don't enjoy sports will get to see decorations that are massive. There's a football field with lifesize helmets lining up the sides, and even small fun games to let your competitive side out, like foosball tables.
Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
$154.83/night
Address: 1901 West Buena Vista Drive Lake Buena Vista, FL
Why You Need To Go: Well, Walt Disney World wouldn't be Walt Disney World without its many films, and this is the resort where you can spend time "behind the screen." Take pictures with Woody from Toy Story, or even a Dalmation structure form 101 Dalmations.
Disney's Pop Century Resort
$199.83/night
Address: 1050 Century Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Why You Need To Go: If you like pop culture, this is a groovy resort to make yourself cozy and have a timeless adventure. This resort showcases fashion, trends, and famous catchphrases throughout the decades. You might see anything from Play-Doh to rollerblades that have been proven to be staples throughout the years.
Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
$260.67/night
Address: 1000 W Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Why You Need To Go: First of all, the pool and design of the resort is just gorgeous! It's located on a lakeside oasis and has Spanish, Southwest American, and Mexican influences that style the whole resort.
Disney's Port Orleans Resort Riverside
$283.50/night
Address: 1251 Riverside Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Why You Need To Go: This resort resembles the French Quarter in Louisiana and has a romantic setting. You can try some of the favorite cuisines of the city, such as beignets, jambalaya, and gumbo. This resort brings a nice Southern taste to Disney's themed resorts.
The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
$446.83/night
Address: 4510 Fort Wilderness Trail, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Why You Need To Go: Similar to the campsites at Disney, this place is also located in Fort Wilderness where you can stay in cabins. You can see really cool wildlife in this natural location and enjoy a pool area. This backwoods resort has fun entertainment and delicious country eats.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.