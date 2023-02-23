A Magical Super Nintendo World Is Coming To Florida & Here's What To Expect (PHOTOS)
You can even ride a real Mario Kart! 🍄
Brace yourselves, Nintendo fans! A brand-spanking-new theme park dedicated to the video game world is coming to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL, and all your favorite characters, including Mario and Princess Peach, will be there.
The plans for the new Super Mario-themed park were announced by CEO Mark Woodbury last week at Universal Hollywood's opening of its own version.
It's anticipated to look just like the game, with iconic blocky landscapes, bright colors, and recognizable figures like piranha plants and mushroom characters.
The opening date for Orlando's Super Nintendo World is still not set, but we can tell gamers what they have to look forward to:
What is Super Nintendo World?
This theme park immerses visitors in the vibrant world of everyone's favorite video game, Super Mario. There you can step foot into Princess Peach's life-size castle, meet all your favorite characters, and even compete in a real-life Mario Kart ride.
There are also tons of virtual reality elements and interactive set pieces. So, you'll feel like you're actually in the Mushroom Kingdom.
There are currently two open locations in Osaka, Japan, and Hollywood, CA. Celebrities seem to enjoy SNW, as stars like Brie Larson and Chris Pratt have even been spotted there.
Is Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Studios Florida?
Florida gamers will have to wait a while for their own version to be built, as Woodbury said Super Nintendo World is expected to open at Orlando's Universal Studios in 2025. There is no specific date set at this time.
Perhaps, now we might know why the few attractions like Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster and DreamWorks Destination, which Narcity previously reported about in November 2022, are closing down.