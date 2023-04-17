Here's How You Can Get 2 Free Days At Universal Studios Without Being A Florida Resident
There's just one catch...
Universal Studios in Orlando, FL has rolled out a deal where you can have a five-day fun-filled family vacation with a massive discount, and you don't even need to be a Florida resident to get the perk.
If you purchase a three-day ticket, you can get two days free and you get to visit both parks, including Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.
For an adult, it comes out to $241.99 per ticket. For a kid, it comes out to $231.99 per ticket. That's less than $100 per day. However, there is a catch. For this discounted price, you can only get access to one park per day.
If you get a ticket for $301.99 and $241.99 for an adult and a child, respectively, you can have access from park-to-park all five days.
When you add $35 to your order, no matter which deals you choose, you also will be able to go to Volcano Bay.
The tickets will be valid on the five consecutive calendars they are booked and unused days will be forfeited. The same person must use access to the tickets each day.
These purchases can be made by anyone, and you don't specifically need to be a Florida resident. Although, Florida residents do get extra benefits when planning their trip to the park.
Florida locals can buy a one-day ticket and get two days free at a park-to-park price, which is under $165, or one park visit per day for three days, which is less than $110 to purchase.
Residents can use these non-consecutively up until September 29.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.