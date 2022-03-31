Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

treehouse atlanta

This Vintage Airstream Treehouse Rental Could Be The Dreamiest Airbnb In Atlanta (PHOTOS)

The interior is too cute for words!

Georgia Staff Writer
Young Wild & Tree(house) airstream exterior. Right: The dining area in the Young Wild & Tree(house).

Young Wild & Tree(house) airstream exterior. Right: The dining area in the Young Wild & Tree(house).

Airbnb

This Atlanta Airbnb takes eclectic stays to new heights! This treehouse is crafted from a vintage airstream from 1956, and it is too cute for words.

Guests of Young Wild & Tree(house) have access to a stylish indoor studio, as well as the eclectic treehouse with an outdoor deck and garden. The listing explains this property is intended for couples featuring two different spaces: one for "romance" and one for "play."

This spot's convenient location is just a short 15-minute drive from Downtown Atlanta, with plenty of surrounding restaurants and cafes.

Guests can unwind inside the studios' romantic atmosphere with airy interiors, a stone fireplace, and a clawfoot bathtub.

The living area in the Young Wild & Tree(house).The dining area in the Young Wild & Tree(house).Airbnb

The bedroom hosts a plush queen-sized bed with an abundance of natural light.

Bedroom at Young Wild & Tree(house).Bedroom at Young Wild & Tree(house).Airbnb

Outdoors is where the space comes to life. A natural wood deck hosts the treehouse on the upper level, while a spiral staircase leads to a lower-level garden and patio.

Downstairs you can play at the ping pong table, or grill out under string lights.

Young Wild & Tree(house) outdoor deck.Young Wild & Tree(house) outdoor deck.Airbnb

There's also a wood-fired hot tub, surrounded by a colorful wood privacy fence.

Hot tub at Young Wild & Tree(house).Hot tub at Young Wild & Tree(house).Airbnb

The treehouse's stylish interior is polished and comfortable. It features a botanical theme, green thoughtful accents, and gorgeous treetop views. There's a dining nook, and a lounge area perfect for relaxing.


Young Wild & Tree(house) airstream interiors..Young Wild & Tree(house) airstream interiorsAirbnb

Young Wild & Tree(house) 

From $249/night (sleeps 2)

Book

Where: East Point, Georgia

Why You Need To Go: This one-of-a-kind stay features stellar interiors, fun amenities, and a convenient location.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

