This Vintage Airstream Treehouse Rental Could Be The Dreamiest Airbnb In Atlanta (PHOTOS)
This Atlanta Airbnb takes eclectic stays to new heights! This treehouse is crafted from a vintage airstream from 1956, and it is too cute for words.
Guests of Young Wild & Tree(house) have access to a stylish indoor studio, as well as the eclectic treehouse with an outdoor deck and garden. The listing explains this property is intended for couples featuring two different spaces: one for "romance" and one for "play."
This spot's convenient location is just a short 15-minute drive from Downtown Atlanta, with plenty of surrounding restaurants and cafes.
Guests can unwind inside the studios' romantic atmosphere with airy interiors, a stone fireplace, and a clawfoot bathtub.
The dining area in the Young Wild & Tree(house).Airbnb
The bedroom hosts a plush queen-sized bed with an abundance of natural light.
Bedroom at Young Wild & Tree(house).Airbnb
Outdoors is where the space comes to life. A natural wood deck hosts the treehouse on the upper level, while a spiral staircase leads to a lower-level garden and patio.
Downstairs you can play at the ping pong table, or grill out under string lights.
Young Wild & Tree(house) outdoor deck.Airbnb
There's also a wood-fired hot tub, surrounded by a colorful wood privacy fence.
Hot tub at Young Wild & Tree(house).Airbnb
The treehouse's stylish interior is polished and comfortable. It features a botanical theme, green thoughtful accents, and gorgeous treetop views. There's a dining nook, and a lounge area perfect for relaxing.
Young Wild & Tree(house) airstream interiorsAirbnb
Young Wild & Tree(house)
From $249/night (sleeps 2)
Where: East Point, Georgia
Why You Need To Go: This one-of-a-kind stay features stellar interiors, fun amenities, and a convenient location.
