This California Treehouse Airbnb Has Incredible Ocean Views & Is A Dreamy 'Chic Escape'
It's so affordable for you and your besties.
This California Airbnb brings vacationing in the woods to new heights. It's a serene and modern treehouse with an incredible ocean view in Aptos, CA, making it a cozy respite high in the sky with you and your besties.
You and six guests can rent the three-bedroom space comfortably and it's super affordable. With a price tag of $389/night, it can be less than $70/night per person with full occupancy.
The interior is calming and made of natural material that is harmonious with the exterior surroundings. Inside, you'll find warm wood and sleek stone accents.
One of the bedrooms in the treehouse Airbnb.Airbnb
The bright and airy kitchen boasts large windows and unmatched views that flood the space with natural light.
You can enjoy a cup of coffee in the breakfast nook while watching the sun rise over the view of the ocean and forest, as you are quite literally at a birdseye view.
The kitchen at the treehouse Airbnb.Airbnb
If you prefer to spend some time unwinding with a book in hand or getting some remote work done, a spiral staircase leads to a quiet study with a desk overlooking the coastline.
The outside porch also has a peaceful hammock space for lounging while you take in the scenery.
The hammock on the treehouse's patio. Airbnb
It's an upscale take on your favorite pastime with Japanese-inspired sliding screen doors and modern comforts to optimize your stay. According to the host, it was even featured as a "chic escape" in the area's local magazine.
This treehouse is a unique destination with all the nostalgia of camping out in a treehouse as a kid and will make you feel like you entered your home away from home.
Peaceful Treehouse with Ocean View Airbnb
Price: $389+/Night
Address: Aptos, California, United States
Why You Need To Go: You can gather a group of your friends and unwind at this tranquil and picturesque treehouse in the woods with a birdseye view of your surroundings and a breathtaking view of the ocean.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.