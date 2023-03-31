You Can Stay In A Hawaii Treehouse & Hike Nearby Volcanoes At This Peaceful Retreat
It's "completely off the grid."
Hawaii is one of the most sought-after destinations to take a tropical vacation and flip your phone on "do not disturb." While there are so many islands to visit, there is one magical Airbnb that is completely "off the grid" in a treehouse deep in the forest.
This relaxing getaway is near the gorgeous bluewater beaches, and it's just 8 miles away from Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, where you can check out the Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes.
You can't forget the colorfully scenic perimeter of the home covered in the lush flora and fauna of the island. There is a first-floor lounge area where you can hang out on the couch or sit at a little dining table with a morning coffee.
The lounge area on the first floor of the treehouse.Britt and Michael | Airbnb
When you head upstairs, you'll find the one-bedroom, one-bathroom interior, which is perfect for solo travelers or even a romantic week with your beau.
However, the real attraction of the second floor is the incredible balcony that looks out between the treetops.
The balcony of the second floor.Britt and Michael | Airbnb
The treehouse has a lot of privacy as well, as it is tucked away off the main road, and you can escape through the forest and get lost in the gorgeous flowers that complement the pathway leading up to the rental.
The hosts say the treehouse's vibe is inspired by a trip they took to Bali, Indonesia, and it truly seems like you'll feel at peace from the minute you arrive until you leave.
Peaceful Rainforest Treehouse Retreat
Price: $150+ per night
Address: Volcano, Hawaii, U.S.
Why You Need To Go: This magical one-bedroom, one-bathroom treehouse is the perfect relaxing spot located on Hawaii's Big Island near incredible beaches and even the island's volcanoes.
