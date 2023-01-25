This Airbnb In New Mexico Is One Of The US Most Wished Stays & It's In The Middle Of Nowhere
The sky views here are unmatched.
The year is just starting, and perhaps traveling more often and exploring different corners of the country are among your New Year's resolutions.
During your so-planned travel plans, choosing a place to stay can make a huge difference depending on the areas you want to explore in a city. However, if you’re looking to venture into a less-crowded region that might not even have hotel options located a few miles away from a town, Airbnb is often a great place to find unique accommodations.
Recently, Airbnb released the most wish-listed new stays around the world, and a New Mexico home located in the desert area of El Prado made it to the list.
Known as the "Taos Skybox Stargazer High Desert Retreat," this rectangle-shaped home is set on 30 acres of private land and makes it the ideal spot to enjoy the dark skies and stargaze all night — no wonder why the owners name the house like that.
Despite staying far from the noise and busy areas, the town of Taos is only a 15-min drive away from this particular stay.
This place is an eco-conscious one-bedroom/one-restroom modern home equipped with a cool deck that will become the perfect spot to look at the stars and nature around you.
A couple sitting on the deck of the "Taos Skybox Stargazer High Desert Retreat" Airbnb in El Prado, NM. Sean | Airbnb
Once you go inside, you’ll find a spacious bedroom, a bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling tiled shower, and a washer and dryer for all your laundry needs. The kitchen is equipped with an oven and a stove that will let you prepare a casual meal while still enjoying the desert surroundings.
If you’re a coffee enthusiast, don’t worry! Your stay comes with freshly ground coffee for you to sip on while having a relaxing time in the living room area.
"This is a quaint, unique place in the middle of the high desert. The stars and sunrise are phenomenal," one reviewer wrote in the New Mexico stay. "It’s a sweet getaway for the remarkable experience of being in a self-sustaining shipping container-like home. It’s very nicely decorated and has all the amenities needed."
So, if you’re looking for a nice desert adventure, reserving a night or two in this exclusive Airbnb home might sound like the perfect plan.
Taos Skybox Stargazer High Desert Retreat
Inside the New Mexico Airbnb stay in El Prado.
Price: $129/night
Address: El Prado, NM.
Why You Need To Go: This unique Airbnb stay offers gorgeous views of the desert and the night sky filled with stars.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.