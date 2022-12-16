You Can Live Out Your Alice In Wonderland Dreams At This Georgia Airbnb Cottage In The Woods
There's even a bookcase that's a secret door.
Once upon a time, there was a creative young couple who sought to create an imaginative, whimsical, quirky, and beautiful escape home far from the ordinary. Drawing on inspiration from the classic story Alice in Wonderland, they named this escape The Mad Hatter Cottage.
The cabin, located minutes from Blue Ridge in the North Georgia mountains, was created, designed, and decorated by hosts James and Camila, who chronicle their incredible renovation and decoration process on Instagram.
The result is an escape from reality with all the modern touches, including fast Wi-Fi, a smart tv equipped with almost every channel you can dream of, and a fully functional kitchen.
A bedroom inside the Mad Hatter Cottage in Blue Ridge, GA.James and Camila | Airbnb
You'll feel like you've stepped into another world while slumbering in the bedroom, which is decorated like a fairytale forest flanked with psychedelic-looking mushrooms by the door.
This place is full of carefully thought-out trinkets, knick-knacks, and oddities that pay homage to the classic story of a young girl, a harried white rabbit, a cunning Cheshire cat, the Queen of Hearts, and many more of Alice in Wonderland’s classic characters.
You can also play hide-and-seek with the bookcase doorway that leads to a secret bathroom.
The 2-bedroom and 1.5-bath cottage is situated along a picturesque river, and you can sit outside on the patio drinking a cup of tea — just like Alice does in the movie or the book — and resuming a game of life-size chess with your travel companion.
A tea set at the Mad Hatter Cottage Airbnb in Blue Ridge, GA.James and Camila | Airbnb
The property rents for an average of $287 a night, with a minimum 2-night stay requirement.