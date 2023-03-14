A Woman Said Moving To Hawaii Was Her Biggest Regret & Here's Why She Warns People Not To Go
Locals are thanking her for posting about it.
A TikToker named Lexi (@lovelylivingtravel) is viral for publishing her travels all over the world and showing people cheap hacks along the way. There is one place she said to avoid after she took the leap to move there for six months: Hawaii.
It might come as a surprise to many, as the island is popular for being a dream vacation destination in the U.S. and has a mix of gorgeous beaches to incredible mountains. However, it's tourism, she notes, that is also hurting the land.
The creator said she really regrets moving there and her personal list that warned others not to go won the praise of locals. They flooded her comment section thanking her for sharing her experience and thoughts.
@lovelylivingtravel
i regret going :( listen to natives and locals! they know best! and if they are asking people to stop coming trust them! seriously tho the island is a heavy spirit i felt it when i was there and so many bad things happen and i should have listened to those signs!! #hawaiitiktok #hawaiitravel #donottraveltohawaii #hawaiitravel
Lexi said that because Hawaii is such a highly sought-out long-term vacation spot for some or a potential new residence for others, it is making the housing crisis extremely high for Hawaiians.
"There's kind of like a wise tale that the spirit of the island will either accept you or kick you off," she said, "and the most dangerous things happened to me when I was there, and I fully believe that was like the spirit telling us like get off the island."
She was unsure about people visiting the island for a quick vacation, but locals sounded off in the comment to answer her question.
"As a local and part native Hawaiian…I don’t mind people visiting as long as you respect our people, land, and learn our culture to inform others," one person replied.
So many others from the island not only agreed with this comment but also thanked her for spreading the message.
Now, Lexi is in Bali showing all of her followers a glimpse into her world.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.