An Australian Said What's Happening In The US Is A 'Nightmare' & Here's Why He'd Never Visit
It's based off what the Aussie government advises.
An American TikToker asked if people still want to visit the U.S. as a vacation destination, and an Australian answered rather matter-of-factly. His general consensus was "no," and it was based on travel advisories he's seen from the Australian government.
The Aussie creator (@creature4hire) published a three-part series explaining why he thinks it's "ridiculous," and he said in part one, it's going into a "war zone."
In part two, he referenced an Australian government website, Smart Traveler, that advises those who want to visit the States, and it's rather eye-opening.
"It talks about not going to America if you're female or LGBTQ or if you have Judaic background," he said and continued in his own words, "if you happened to be open-minded."
He also discusses that visitors are warned about illegal drug use, state laws, health care and terrorism.
A look at the Australian government's site reads:
- "There's no federal law that explicitly protects LGBTI+ people from discrimination. Some U.S. states and localities have laws that may affect LGBTI+ travelers."
- "Check local drug laws, including those related to the possession and use of marijuana. These vary between states. Penalties are severe and can include mandatory minimum sentences."
He said that these were advisories made over the last several months that he's seen, but it isn't necessarily a current list.
"There's no doubt about it, and I can see it in the comments from the Americans, that what's happening in America right now is an absolute nightmare, and yes, the advisories in Australia will very likely be updated over the next few days and weeks to reflect that," he said. "Right now, the advisories are not showing that, and I understand that's just the way it is, but it changes like the weather on that page."
The creator still stands by his original response to not visit the U.S.
