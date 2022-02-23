You Can Relive Part Of Your Childhood At This Magical Treehouse Airbnb In Atlanta
Growing up, having a treehouse was the definition of "goals." Sleeping among the stars is one of the joys of childhood that you never grow out of. Now that adulthood has kicked in, hanging out in a treehouse is just a distant memory and never really going to happen again ... or so you thought.
In a secluded, wooded area within the city of Atlanta is an Airbnb treehouse that’s awaiting your arrival. Situated between Buckhead and Atlantic Station, it's right by the Botanical Gardens, Memorial Park and the Atlanta History Center.
Within a 10 minute drive of the Airbnb, you'll be surrounded by the vibrancy of the city. When you're done with city life, you can retreat to this palace in the woods, where guests rave about the peace and quiet. Frogs croaking and birds chirping will be the soundtrack of your stay.
Guests are required to stay for a minimum of two nights, and honestly, who wouldn’t want to stay for longer? The space is meant for two people, so it’s the perfect romantic or BFF escape.
Once you climb up the ladder, you’ll find three rooms that are connected by rope bridges. Unlike the treehouse of your childhood, there’s a living room, bedroom, and deck where you can hammock and take in the amazing view. One of the coolest features is the bed on wheels that you can push outside to literally sleep directly under the stars.
There's no air conditioning or heat, so get ready to really be one with nature. A fan and a mattress warmer are available to help along the way. Also, the bathroom isn't actually inside the treehouse. You'll have to walk 30 seconds to the main house's basement to find it.
The owners Katie and Peter, working in the wine, photography, and environment businesses, are staying in the main residence on the same lot. According to their bio, they opened up this vacation home to share their hideaway with others. Their listing is the number one most wished-for in Georgia and it is booked up almost completely for the next two years.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience is going to cost you. The price for each night is $389. You have a whole year to save to live the weekend of your dreams.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on May 13, 2019.