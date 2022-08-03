This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale Looks Like It's Cut Out Of A Magazine For Only $64K (PHOTOS)
You can relocate it to anywhere in the states!
This renovated shipping container for sale in Keller, TX looks more like a model home out of a lifestyle magazine than a DIY tiny home.
The one bedroom, one bathroom is 320 square feet of living space and features a cheery, modern design to make you feel right at home.
Listed at $64,000, it is ideal for a quaint guest house, or a short-term rental property investment, which is what the previous owners used it for.
The listing price doesn't include the land the home is located on, so you can relocate the house to anywhere in the states you wish to live.
Natural light floods the space, from the glass doors that enter the foyer, where you're greeted by hanging light fixtures and a plush velvet couch.
The foyer of the renovated shipping container for sale in Keller, TX. Tiny House Listings
Down the hallway, you'll find a kitchenette, complete with cooking essentials, appliances and convenient shelving.
The nook is stoked with a coffee machine, a mini fridge and whatever you need to execute a single meal without having to leave the comforts of the tiny home.
There's also a fold-out desk that can function as an office space.
The kitchenette inside the renovated shipping container for sale in Keller, TX.Tiny House Listings
The restroom has a flushable toilet, shower and large mirror so you can get ready for your day in comfort.
The toilet and mirror in the restroom in the tiny home for sale. Right: The shower in the tiny home for sale. Tiny House Listings
The bedroom is plush, bright and comfortable with modern sconces, dark wood accents and a window that allows in natural light.
The bedroom in the tiny home for sale. Tiny House Listings
You can find the official listing for this home on Tiny House Listings' website.
Renovated Shipping Container Tiny Home
Price: $64,000
Where: Keller, TX
Why You Need To Go: You can live in style without breaking your budget in this sunny, stylish tiny home decked out with all the essentials.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.