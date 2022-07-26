This Tiny Home For Sale In Georgia Is Just $68K & It’s A Miniature Hobbit House (PHOTOS)
Escape to The Shire without leaving your house!
This tiny home for sale in Savannah, GA looks like something out of a fairytale and it's listed for just $68,000.
The Hobbit's Hollow tiny home features storybook accents like rounded doors, cottage windows, natural wood accents, and hanging foliage.
This miniature house is on wheels and completely mobile, so you can decide the destination you want to call home.
The space is 180 sq. ft. with a full bathroom, shower, kitchenette, and lofted bedroom. It could be used as a spare guest house to host your friends and family, or as a short-term rental property like an Airbnb.
A vibrant, red, round door greets you as you enter Hobbit's Hollow.
The living room functions as the common housing space, and a natural wood ladder leads up to the cozy loft.
On the first floor, there's a kitchenette equipped with a mini fridge and appliances.
The common living area in the Hobbit's Hollow tiny home for sale.Tiny House Listings
From your bedroom perch, you can take in the view from one of the tiny octagonal cottage windows. A hanging light fixture adorned in foliage accents the space, giving it a forest-y feel.
The view from the lofted bedroom in the Hobbit's Hollow tiny home for sale.Tiny House Listings
The bathroom features thoughtful accents like an illuminated forest shower curtain and a wooden sink with a golden faucet designed to resemble a dragon.
The forest shower curtain and wooden sink inside Hobbit's Hollow. Right: The dragon-shaped faucet inside Hobbit's Hollow. Tiny House Listings
Land is not included in the price for this home, however due to its mobility you can relocate it to wherever you please. Buyers can purchase this property fully furnished if desired. The extra costs are not stated.
Hobbit's Hollow
Price: $68,000
Address: Savannah, GA
Description: The one-bedroom home looks like something out of a fairytale.
You can find the official listing on Tiny House Listing's website.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.