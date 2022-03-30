Editions

la luxury real estate

A $1M Boat-Shaped Home With Dreamy Norwegian Interiors Is For Sale In The Elite Hollywood Hills

You’ll feel like you're on a ship over the hills!

Georgia Staff Writer
​Boat-shaped home's exterior Right: Inside the living room of the boat-shaped home.

Jimmy Bayan | Keller Williams Realty

Have you ever dreamed of living in a boat-shaped house in Hollywood Hills? Okay, maybe that's a bit specific, but it sounds fun, doesn't it?

This eclectic abode is on the market in one of Los Angeles' most coveted neighborhoods and features dreamy Norwegian interiors that are an homage to the home's rich history.

The home, located at 7045 Woodrow Wilson Drive, was designed by iconic architect Harry Gesner and built by Norwegian shipbuilders.

The living area.The living area.Jimmy Bayan | Keller Williams Realty

"The design for the Boathouse was Harry Gesner's mid-century modern interpretation of an Indonesian Batak House, which he saw while serving in World War II," the home's current owners Matthew Russell and Erik Nye told Narcity. "Gesner was an environmentalist before his time believing that the land should not be changed to conform to a house, but that the house should sit delicately upon the landscape and commune with nature."

The artist duo spent the last 11 years working to restore the space as closely as possible back to its original architectural intent.

"We were overjoyed to have begun preservation of the Boathouse with most of its original details still intact."

The space is as gorgeous as it is unique. Natural light floods the living areas, as floor-to-ceiling windows lead to a balcony with an expansive view of the natural canyon below.

The living area.The living area.Jimmy Bayan | Keller Williams Realty

The kitchen features a skylight and elements of natural wood and stone.

The kitchen.The kitchen.Jimmy Bayan | Keller Williams Realty

The lower level offers a dream office setup, with jalousie windows, and a serene view. You can work nestled amongst the California golden oaks.

The office.The office.Jimmy Bayan | Keller Williams Realty

This 1,136 square feet house is listed by Jimmy Bayan of Keller's William Los Feliz and is on the market for $1,049,000.

