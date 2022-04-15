There's A Vineyard In Your Backyard At This Cheap California Airbnb Mansion & It's Stunning
You can stay in the heart of Wine Country. 😍🍷
California is a dream destination full of unique experiences for travelers from every corner of the world. There are hikes that lead to hidden hot springs and even tiny homes with a view of the desert sunrise. Now, this expansive state has something for everyone.
It's a luxury mansion, and it's situated on a "celebrity vineyard estate". Located in California's famous Wine Country, this rental property in Temecula features one acre of vineyards and a citrus orchard.
With eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, the space can accommodate up to 16 guests. It features plenty of indoor recreational options to keep your group entertained including a pool table, an arcade room, and a luxury bar.
Luxe en-suite bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and natural stone accents will make you feel like royalty.
A painting of a nude figure in a bathroom with brown marbled stone accents.Airbnb
You will find even more outdoor amenities. The resort-style backyard was designed to provide hours of entertainment. The patio features fire pits, and an outdoor kitchen with a brick pizza oven.
The outdoor patio with fire pits and checkered floors overlooking the hills of Temecula, CA.Airbnb
The heated saltwater pool and spa overlook the rolling hills of wine country.
The backyard pool and spa overlooking the hills of Temecula, CA. Airbnb
The Airbnb rental even has so many outside activities, that it would be almost impossible to be bored there. The yard features areas for tennis, basketball, shuffleboard, cornhole, horseshoes, and bocce ball. If you prefer golf, there is also a mini-putt course overlooking the expansive vineyards.
The view of the vineyard and mansion in Temecula, CA wine country.Airbnb
The price tag of $2,179 per night* could seem lofty, but when sharing the space with friends, the cost could be as low as $137 a person before taxes and fees.
Luxury Celebrity Vineyard Estate
Price Per Night: $2,179+
Address: Temecula, CA
Why You Need To Go: With beautiful view of wine country and plenty of outdoor activities, this is the perfect destination to getaway with a group of your friends.
*These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. The property offers weekly and monthly discounts for long stays.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.