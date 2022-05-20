Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cabins in georgia

8 Cheap Lakefront Cabins In Georgia To Rent With Your Besties This Summer With Stunning Views

You can relax and unwind on a dime with your closest friends.

Georgia Staff Writer
​The dock outside of a Lake Chatuge cabin. Right: A large cabin on the water with a double decker porch.

The dock outside of a Lake Chatuge cabin. Right: A large cabin on the water with a double decker porch.

Airbnb, Airbnb

Cabins in Georgia are the perfect way to spend your summer vacation with friends.

With stunning lakefront views and expansive mountains as your backdrop, the atmosphere is perfect to relax and unwind.

These Superhost cabins on the water, you can spend those long summer nights enjoying the state's natural beauty and connecting with your favorite people.

These cabins are all under $300 a night and can accommodate groups, making them super affordable when you split the cost.

Whether you're looking for a lively night around the fire, or relaxing by the water on a private dock, theres is a stay for everyone.

Waterfront Chic Lake Hartwell Cabin

\u200bThe deck and fire pit at the Waterfront Chic Lake Hartwell Cabin.

The deck and fire pit at the Waterfront Chic Lake Hartwell Cabin.

Airbnb

Price: $293+/night

Address: Toccoa, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous spot is right on the water, and features massive windows and a private deck with a fire pit. The inside is modern and airy, and can accommodate up to six guests a night. They even provide kayaks.

Enjoy EZ Livin' on the waters of Lake Sinclair

\u200bThe porch overlooking the lake with a rustic dining table and chairs.

The porch overlooking the lake with a rustic dining table and chairs.

Airbnb

Price: $210+/night

Address: Sparta, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: Up to six guests can stay at this lakefront stay. The screened-in porch features rustic farmhouse furniture to enjoy the scenic views of Lake Sinclair. Inside this comfortable cottage that will feel like home.

Wake & Lake Hideaway

\u200bThe view from the porch of the Wake & Lake Hideaway.

The view from the porch of the Wake & Lake Hideaway.

Airbnb

Price: $200+/night

Address: Sparta, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: This spacious cabin can fit up to eight guests and boasts immaculate views. You can watch the sunrise with a cup of coffee or enjoy the lake on one of the kayak or paddle boards included in your stay.

Cottage on Lake Lanier | Fire Pit + Jacuzzi

A bedroom and loft ladder at the Cottage of Lake Lanier.

A bedroom and loft ladder at the Cottage of Lake Lanier.

Airbnb

Price: $282+/night

Address: Buford, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: This sunny space is fun and stylish. This cabin is on Lake Lanier can host up to six people, and features a fire pit and a jacuzzi with a view! The warm interior boasts plenty of natural light.

Blue Ridge Mountain and Lake Chatuge Views

\u200bThe porch overlooking the mountains at Lake Chatuge.

The porch overlooking the mountains at Lake Chatuge.

Airbnb

Price: $190+/night

Address: Hiawassee, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: This cabin on Lake Chatuge has unmatched views and can fit up to seven guests for an affordable price. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, you can enjoy the scenery from the deck, or spend time around the fire with a group of friends.

Evergreen Hideaway

\u200bThe screened-in porch at the waterfront home.

The screened-in porch at the waterfront home.

Airbnb

Price: $271+/night

Address: Gainesville, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: This cabin can accommodate up to nine guests and features a comfortable, screened-in porch with a gas fireplace. You can grill out or pay a visit to the lake on the waterfront home's dock.

Lake Chatuge Cabin w/ Mountain Views

\u200bThe dock outside of the Lake Chatuge cabin.

The dock outside of the Lake Chatuge cabin.

Airbnb

Price: $200+/night

Address: Hiawassee, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: This waterfront cabin can fit eight guests, an outdoor area to grill out by the fire pit, and a shared double-decker dock on Lake Chatuge. The interiors are cozy and bright with massive windows to let in natural sunlight.

The Cove's End - Lakefront Private Home

\u200bThe interior of The Cove's End lake home.

The interior of The Cove's End lake home.

Airbnb

Price: $227+/night

Address: Sparta, GA

Book

Why You Need To Go: This lakefront A-frame is modeled after a ski chalet and can host up to eight guests. It features massive windows inside. Outside, you can enjoy the spacious deck or a day on Lake Sinclair and paddle with one of the six kayaks and canoes provided.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...