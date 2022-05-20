8 Cheap Lakefront Cabins In Georgia To Rent With Your Besties This Summer With Stunning Views
You can relax and unwind on a dime with your closest friends.
Cabins in Georgia are the perfect way to spend your summer vacation with friends.
With stunning lakefront views and expansive mountains as your backdrop, the atmosphere is perfect to relax and unwind.
These Superhost cabins on the water, you can spend those long summer nights enjoying the state's natural beauty and connecting with your favorite people.
These cabins are all under $300 a night and can accommodate groups, making them super affordable when you split the cost.
Whether you're looking for a lively night around the fire, or relaxing by the water on a private dock, theres is a stay for everyone.
Waterfront Chic Lake Hartwell Cabin
The deck and fire pit at the Waterfront Chic Lake Hartwell Cabin.
Price: $293+/night
Address: Toccoa, GA
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous spot is right on the water, and features massive windows and a private deck with a fire pit. The inside is modern and airy, and can accommodate up to six guests a night. They even provide kayaks.
Enjoy EZ Livin' on the waters of Lake Sinclair
The porch overlooking the lake with a rustic dining table and chairs.
Price: $210+/night
Address: Sparta, GA
Why You Need To Go: Up to six guests can stay at this lakefront stay. The screened-in porch features rustic farmhouse furniture to enjoy the scenic views of Lake Sinclair. Inside this comfortable cottage that will feel like home.
Wake & Lake Hideaway
The view from the porch of the Wake & Lake Hideaway.
Price: $200+/night
Address: Sparta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This spacious cabin can fit up to eight guests and boasts immaculate views. You can watch the sunrise with a cup of coffee or enjoy the lake on one of the kayak or paddle boards included in your stay.
Cottage on Lake Lanier | Fire Pit + Jacuzzi
A bedroom and loft ladder at the Cottage of Lake Lanier.
Price: $282+/night
Address: Buford, GA
Why You Need To Go: This sunny space is fun and stylish. This cabin is on Lake Lanier can host up to six people, and features a fire pit and a jacuzzi with a view! The warm interior boasts plenty of natural light.
Blue Ridge Mountain and Lake Chatuge Views
The porch overlooking the mountains at Lake Chatuge.
Price: $190+/night
Address: Hiawassee, GA
Why You Need To Go: This cabin on Lake Chatuge has unmatched views and can fit up to seven guests for an affordable price. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, you can enjoy the scenery from the deck, or spend time around the fire with a group of friends.
Evergreen Hideaway
The screened-in porch at the waterfront home.
Price: $271+/night
Address: Gainesville, GA
Why You Need To Go: This cabin can accommodate up to nine guests and features a comfortable, screened-in porch with a gas fireplace. You can grill out or pay a visit to the lake on the waterfront home's dock.
Lake Chatuge Cabin w/ Mountain Views
The dock outside of the Lake Chatuge cabin.
Price: $200+/night
Address: Hiawassee, GA
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront cabin can fit eight guests, an outdoor area to grill out by the fire pit, and a shared double-decker dock on Lake Chatuge. The interiors are cozy and bright with massive windows to let in natural sunlight.
The Cove's End - Lakefront Private Home
The interior of The Cove's End lake home.
Price: $227+/night
Address: Sparta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This lakefront A-frame is modeled after a ski chalet and can host up to eight guests. It features massive windows inside. Outside, you can enjoy the spacious deck or a day on Lake Sinclair and paddle with one of the six kayaks and canoes provided.