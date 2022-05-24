8 Cute Spots In And Around Georgia Where You Can Go 'Glamping' For Less Than $99/Night
Enjoy nature without the backache and bug bites.
"Glamping" in Georgia allows you to live the best of both worlds.
You can experience the wonder of Georgia's natural beauty, without some of the major conveniences found in the great outdoors.
Say "goodbye" to mosquito bites and sleeping on the cold ground, and "hello" to these adorable stays hosted in vintage airstreams and secluded hidden gems.
From lakefront stays in the forest to kitschy places in the city, this list has something for everyone looking to spend a quick weekend away in The Peach State.
The Shiny Home: Airstream on the River
A botanical themed dining area in The Shiny Home Airbnb.
Price: $78+/Night
Address: Hiawassee, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy being surrounded by beautiful waterfalls from the comfort of this stylish vintage airstream in the forest. The clean and bright interiors have earned this comfortable stay "Superhost" status.
Delightful Camper: The Gnome Palace
The wooden deck outside The Gnome Palace Airbnb.
Price: $95+/Night
Address: Athens, GA
Why You Need To Go: This cozy camper in buzzy Athens, GA features a lit wooden deck that's perfect for relaxing outdoors with a cup of coffee in the morning, or unwinding after a long day of sightseeing.
Poolside Glamping Getaway in the Heart of Atlanta
The warm interiors of the Poolside Glamping Getaway.
Price: $80+/Night
Address: Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This adorable renovated airstream in the heart of Atlanta features warm wood interiors with bohemian decor. It is also poolside in a fenced in private backyard with a fire pit.
1974 Airstream Retro-Kitsch Time Capsule Camper
The outside deck of the 1974 Airstream Retro Airbnb.
Price: $86+/Night
Address: Travelers Rest, SC
Why You Need To Go: This colorful and kitschy vintage airstream is so cozy and adorable. The inside is decorated with vintage tchotchkes and vibrant items that will feel like stepping back into time.
Poolside Airstream Oasis in the Heart of the City
The bedroom inside the Poolside Airstream Oasis.
Price: $81+/Night
Address: Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This bright and airy space has interiors that feature a clean, minimalist design and an outdoor deck and pool, all in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
Glamper Camper Close to Downtown Greenville!
The kitchen and breakfast nook at the Glamper Camper Airbnb.
Price: $66+/Night
Address: Greenville, SC
Why You Need To Go: This renovated campers feels stylish and modern inside with soft green accents, multiple skylights, and a sunny breakfast nook.
Farmhouse On Wheels, Bus Conversion Near Lake
The interior of the Farmhouse on Wheel.
Price: $99+/Night
Address: Eatonton, GA
Why You Need To Go: This adorable tiny home in a converted mini bus features farmhouse decor, plants, and a canopy bed. It's in a peaceful spot in the forest only five minutes away from Lake Oconee.
"Carabana Queen" Airstream
The common living space in the Carabana Queen Airstream.
Price: $69+/Night
Address: Columbus, GA
Why You Need To Go: The "Carabana Queen" Airstream is a sunny and bright space. The minimalist design is comfortable and clean, and the location is just minutes from Downtown Columbus.
Modern Cozy Camper, Nested a Half Mile from Lake
The outside of the Modern Cozy Camper.
Price: $61+/Night
Address: Macon, GA
Why You Need To Go: Located just a half-mile away from Lake Tobesofkee, this modern and calming space is perfect for couples looking to relax and unwind in the great outdoors.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.