This Florida City Has An Actual Snow Park & It's An Epic Winter Wonderland
It's one of the only places you can find an igloo in Florida. 👀
Snow in Florida? Unheard of. Igloos in Florida? No, it can't be real. Ice skating in Florida? Okay, we're getting closer. Florida winter is around the corner and while the weather doesn't change much, there is an actual snow park in Tampa, and it's epic!
Snowcat Ridge is the perfect place to get in the holiday cheer, as you'll feel like you're whisked away to a Colorado ski resort.
There's a 400-foot tubing hill, where you can go alone, tandem, or with ten people at once — so, it's safe to say the whole group chat is welcome.
You can also head over to their ice-skating ribbon, where you can skate outdoors in the sunny weather.
However, if you just want to relax, there's something for everyone. You can head to a man-made igloo with real snow inside and play around building snowmen!
Speaking of igloos, there are even private outposts for the family to gather with some drinks and meals, or even roast marshmallows.
From pizza to tacos and even seasonal brews at the Biergarten, there are endless choices to fill up your stomach after the exciting adventure.
Whether you go day or night time, it doesn't matter because the trails light up for a mind-blowing light show. The vibes are immaculate to enjoy the illuminated park because they also have nightly music.
With over 1,800 reviews on Google, it's a 4/5-star venue. It is a seasonal park, but it recently opened this week after getting pushed back by Hurricane Nicole.
So, if you want to feel like you're in the heart of a winter getaway, this might just be the place!
Snowcat Ridge
Price: $26.95-42.95 depending on the day
Address: 27839 St. Joe Rd., Dade City, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's one of the only places in the state where you can interact with snow, do fun activities and feel like you're in a winter wonderland getaway.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible