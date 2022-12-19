Ontario's Weather Forecast Revealed Which Cities Will Have A White Christmas & It'll Be Magical
You'll feel like you're living inside a Hallmark movie.
Do you yearn for Christmas to be as picturesque and magical as a Hallmark movie? Well, good news. Ontario's weather forecast has got you this year. At least, that's what the experts are saying.
The Weather Network (TWN) confirmed on Monday that the province is all but guaranteed a blanket of snow on Christmas Day, despite milder conditions dominating for most of the week.
Things are so certain that cities like Ottawa, Timmins and Thunder Bay have been given a 100% guarantee for snow by meteorologists.
How white southern areas like Toronto and Windsor will get is less confident. However, both are still highly likely to have accumulation on the ground by the time Santa comes to town.
"Ottawa recently had one of its deepest snowfalls on record in December last week, so we're comfortable enough to lock in a white Christmas for the city," TWN reports. "Much of southern Ontario is uncomfortably green leading up to Christmas, but a system will most likely put down a carpet of white on the days leading up to the 25th."
The Farmer's Almanac had predicted earlier in 2022 that Ontario's weather would turn milder ahead of the holidays, bringing about a high probability of rain in the days leading up to Christmas.
The book's long-range predictions appear to have come true and are now being supported by experts in the present day.
"Warm air will wrap into the system and bring periods of rainfall for some," the TWN report concludes.
Brace yourself for an Instagram-worthy holiday season.
