Ontario's Winter Storm Will Bring 50 cm Of Snow To Some Spots & It Could Ruin Your Christmas
Widespread power outages and flight cancellations are possible.
Don't sleep on your forecast, folks. An incoming winter storm in Ontario is out to ruin everyone's Christmas travel plans this year, with drivers set to face a gauntlet of snow, ice and rain by Friday. And that's just the tip of the iceberg — pun intended.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents of the province should prepare to face a list of hazards this week, including "extremely dangerous" driving conditions, power outages, road closures, flight cancellations and possible infrastructure damage due to strong winds.
"The sheer size of this storm, the flash freeze potential and blizzard conditions with powerful winds and impressive snowfall totals are what has forecasters attention," Kelly Sonnenburg, a TWN meteorologist, said.
By Christmas day, residents could be buried under a thick white blanket, with snowbelt regions expected to record up to 50 centimetres of accumulation. The Greater Toronto Area will be less affected, with only 5 to 15 centimetres of snow expected.
Environment Canada (EC) has already issued province-wide special weather statements that warn travellers to make the necessary adjustments.
"Consider altering plans through the holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous," EC warns."Extensive utility outages are possible. Temperatures Friday night into the weekend will likely be the coldest of the season to date."
At the moment, the ill-timed storm has the potential to not only prevent people from visiting their families but cause homes to experience blackouts.
So, those who were wishing for a white Christmas are definitely getting what they wanted, although it could be more than they can handle.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.