15K Ontarians Still Don't Have Power & Some Won't Get It Back Until Mid-January
Ontario's winter storm did a number!
This holiday season won't be filled with light for some Ontario citizens.
Following Ontario's winter storm, over 15,000 Ontarians are still without power, and the restoration date is weeks ahead for some areas.
The province's winter storm shut down highways, delayed flights, and created hundreds of thousands of power outages after hitting Ontario ahead of the holidays.
Since the start of the storm, Hydro One has restored power to over 430,000 customers, according to a press release issued on December 26, but not everyone is out of the woods yet.
\u201cUPDATE: We've restored over 412,000 customers since the start of the #ONStorm. Today, the weather poses challenges in the #Muskoka area but improved in other regions. More helicopters can now fly safely and crews are gaining access to new areas.\nUpdates: https://t.co/VLrSNPUMoy\u201d— Hydro One (@Hydro One) 1671848853
As of Monday Hydro One said 20,000 customers were still without power but that they were committed to having power restored as roads reopened.
"We continue to move crews into the hardest hit areas to help get the power restored as roads reopen. In the meantime, our dedicated team members are using every means possible to reach customers in these inaccessible areas," said Hydro One CEO David Lebeter.
"We know how difficult it is to be without power for several days, especially during the winter, and we thank our customers for their continued patience as we all work through these challenging circumstances."
As of December 27, thousands are still without power and it looks like it may stay that way for a while in some areas.
65 outages near Huntsville, impacting 6,770 customers, are expected to be restored by January 15, 2023, at 4 p.m., according to the Hydro One outage map.
Hydro One Map.Hydro One
Another 32 outages near Minett, impacting 963 customers, is also expected to be restored by January 15, 2023.
Other outages near areas like Bracebridge, Whitby, Burk's Falls, Algonquin Park, Gooderham and more can expect power restoration by Tuesday.
Outage restoration dates for other impacted customers are somewhere between days to weeks, so depending on your area, you may need to plan ahead.