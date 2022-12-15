Toronto Is Expecting Such A Bad Winter Storm Today The TTC Is Skipping Dozens Of Bus Stops
Here's where the buses won't be going. 👇
Like much of Ontario, Toronto is bracing for the impact of its first major winter storm of the season Thursday.
And in preparation for somewhere between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow alongside very high winds, the TTC has announced it will not be making stops at dozens of bus stops to avoid any potential weather-related problems.
"In order to prevent buses from getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills, the TTC is taking 41 stops out of service for the coming storm," the transit agency said in a Tweet posted Thursday morning. "We apologize for the inconvenience, but our goal is to keep everyone moving."
\u201cIn order to prevent buses from getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills, the #TTC is taking 41 stops out of service for the coming storm. \n\nWe apologize for the inconvenience, but our goal is to keep everyone moving.\n\nThe full list is here: https://t.co/bSPsKwklfW\u201d— TTC Customer Service (@TTC Customer Service) 1671115755
"This is a new approach based on experiences in the last few storms," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Narcity. "Stops on hills that make it tricky for buses to get restarted."
The majority of the bus stops that will be skipped are located in Toronto's east end. You can find a full list of the stops here.
On top of this impact on bus service, weather conditions were already creating problems as of 10 a.m. for anyone taking the Line 3 Scarborough RT.
That entire line is being replaced by shuttle buses Thursday because of the weather.
\u201cAs of 10:00 AM, all Line 3 Scarborough RT train service will be replaced by shuttle buses due to inclement weather conditions. Shuttle buses are currently operating.\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1671113441
Keeping public transit and drivers moving safely is the main goal of the day, with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) among many others encouraging people to take it easy on the roads, drive according to the weather conditions, and leave themselves lots of space.
Already, OPP has said they have received reports of several collisions across the GTA.
\u201cProblems on the Garden City skyway in St Catherines #BurlingtonOPP\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1671119258
With challenges already arising as of Thursday morning, it's the commute home that officials are warning could be much worse.