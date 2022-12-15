Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto winter storm

Toronto Is Expecting Such A Bad Winter Storm Today The TTC Is Skipping Dozens Of Bus Stops

Here's where the buses won't be going. 👇

Ontario Editor
A TTC bus driving through a snow-covered street.

A TTC bus driving through a snow-covered street.

Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

Like much of Ontario, Toronto is bracing for the impact of its first major winter storm of the season Thursday.

And in preparation for somewhere between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow alongside very high winds, the TTC has announced it will not be making stops at dozens of bus stops to avoid any potential weather-related problems.

"In order to prevent buses from getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills, the TTC is taking 41 stops out of service for the coming storm," the transit agency said in a Tweet posted Thursday morning. "We apologize for the inconvenience, but our goal is to keep everyone moving."

"This is a new approach based on experiences in the last few storms," TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Narcity. "Stops on hills that make it tricky for buses to get restarted."

The majority of the bus stops that will be skipped are located in Toronto's east end. You can find a full list of the stops here.

On top of this impact on bus service, weather conditions were already creating problems as of 10 a.m. for anyone taking the Line 3 Scarborough RT.

That entire line is being replaced by shuttle buses Thursday because of the weather.

Keeping public transit and drivers moving safely is the main goal of the day, with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) among many others encouraging people to take it easy on the roads, drive according to the weather conditions, and leave themselves lots of space.

Already, OPP has said they have received reports of several collisions across the GTA.

With challenges already arising as of Thursday morning, it's the commute home that officials are warning could be much worse.

From Your Site Articles
    Stuart McGinn
    Ontario Editor
    Stuart McGinn is Narcity’s Ontario Editor and focuses mainly on covering major provincial and local news stories across the province. Stuart is from Ottawa and is now based in Toronto.
Recommended For You

Loading...