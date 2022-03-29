Justin Trudeau Went Into Dad Mode & Held A Baby In His Arms During A Press Conference
The baby was very interested in the prime minister's tie!
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went into full-on dad mode during a press conference and held a baby in his arms!
It all happened during an announcement on March 29 about a child care deal between Ontario and the federal government that will cut fees for child care starting on April 1, 2022.
With the agreement, fees in Ontario will go down to an average of $10 a day by September 2025.
After giving his remarks, Trudeau moved off to the side so that other government officials could speak about the deal to reduce costs for parents.
Since it was an event relating to children, there were lots of kids running around and babies being held by people.
While the federal minister of families, children and social development was speaking, cameras caught Trudeau crossing over behind the MP and picking up a baby from someone else's arms.
We\u2019re cutting child care fees in half by the end of the year for families across Ontario \u2013 and making $10-a-day child care a reality within four years. For more on how we\u2019re helping parents save thousands of dollars each year, click here: https://bit.ly/3NsHmOh\u00a0pic.twitter.com/gqb9KRNin5— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1648488130
He then walked back to his spot with the baby in his arms and held the little one to his chest.
After that, the baby rested their head on the prime minister's chest for a moment and also gripped Trudeau's shirt as he rocked them.
Then, the little one then grabbed onto Trudeau's tie and started bunching it together in their hands.
Trudeau even pulled it out further from his suit jacket so that they could have more of the tie to play with!
This isn't the first time Trudeau has dealt with babies while working. In the 2019 federal election campaign, he was overheard telling a crying baby that they were jealous of his eyebrows.
"You'll get eyebrows one day, I promise," he said at the time.