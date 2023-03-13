Donald Trump Dropped A New Song & It's Beating Miley Cyrus On The iTunes Songs Chart
Former United States President Donald J. Trump continues hitting the headlines. In November of last year, he announced he was once again running for president, and it’s been non-stop since then.
Recently, the businessman and former president has been testing his luck as an artist, and it looks like it’s going well for the Republican politician as he is currently beating singers like Miley Cyrus on the charts.
"Justice for All" is Trump’s latest release.
The ratings for "Justice for All" on the American Top 100 song chart on iTunes.iTunes
The former president is joined by the J6 Prison Choir — a group of individuals incarcerated for their presumed involvement in the January 6 riot — in this tune, which was made available on different music platforms on March 3. It already has a 4/5 stars rating and over 1,800 reviews on iTunes.
"Amazing and heartwarming," a reviewer wrote. "These American citizens deserve better than what they are getting. In fact, they deserve to be home with their families. I think this is a great song, and pray for them!"
"Sound for the soul!" another person shared. "Beautifully done with the greatest president ever!"
Reviews for "Justice for All" on iTunes.iTunes
In the song, Trump is featured reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, which, according to CNN, was recently recorded at the politician’s home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida after a request was made by a group that supports the families of those incarcerated.
Other iTunes reviewers didn’t enjoy the song as much.
"Terrible," one person wrote. "It does not sound good, and it’s a little bit scary."
“Disgusting," another reviewer shared. "That’s it. It’s creepy and gross."
The song is currently at the top of the iTunes Alternative songs chart, surpassing music from Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.
The 2:20-minute track can be found on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.