Biden Visited Canada For The First Time As President & The Pics Are Weird As Heck (PHOTOS)
Justin 🤝 Joe.
President Joe Biden recently had his first official visit to Canada as the leader of the United States.
And, on top of making fun of the Maple Leafs, being served an "embarrassing" three-course meal, and presumably doing some official business with the Canadian government, the president was featured in some hilariously awkward photos.
From some very smiley photos in the Canadian parliament to some slightly-awkward group shots, here are some of the weirdest snapshots from Biden's visit to Canada.
The family portrait
In this pic, we see Joe posing with Jill and the whole Trudeau family. A boilerplate photo until you look a little closer.
The first thing that might make you go "huh?" is Jill's hand placement. It's the splayed fingers that especially draw attention.
Next, you might look at Joe Biden's very "pop-pop" demeanour. He looks like he could be the Trudeau family's distant uncle, and this is the one time he's visited in the last decade.
And, of course, Justin and Sophie have their trademark photo smiles on. Couple that with the kids (the littlest one is a mood), and you've got a bunch of vibes going on all at once.
The two buds
This pic was posted by Prime Minister Trudeau and shows the two leaders in a close embrace in the House of Commons. Trudeau has his hand on Biden's elbow while Biden is seemingly frowning at how close the two leaders' faces are to each other.
The photo is made even more awkward when it looks like the entirety of parliament is giving a round of applause for the two leaders getting up close and personal.
What's so funny?
In this pic, posted by Biden, he's looking off to the right with the biggest gosh-darn smile you ever did see. His eyes are squinting, and it seems like he's laughing incredibly hard.
But it does beg the question, "what could possibly be that funny in Parliament — the most boring place in the whole universe?"
Whatever it is, Justin also seems to think it's quite droll.
Prom night
Is there a way for world leaders to not look strange posing with their significant others?
This photo of President Biden and his wife, Jill, along with the Trudeaus, gives a "before the prom" vibe with the smiles and poses.
That's especially the case with it being taken in front of the door of a house, the most classic of prom-date photo locations.
It makes you want to say, "Okay, but make sure you're home by midnight!"
Sunny Joe
"Hello and Bonjour, Canada!" reads the caption of this photo featuring the U.S. president decked out in some black aviator shades.
It's really hard to explain why this is funny because it seems self-evident. It's Joe Biden wearing black aviator sunglasses saying hello to the entire nation of Canada! It seems a bit like a "how do you do, fellow kids?" but also, he kinda looks... cool?
Do you need sunglasses indoors in March, Joe? Nevertheless, a great pic for the 'gram.
Odd one out
In this one posted by Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, we have Biden leaning into Trudeau and clutching his arm. It looks like a couple of dudes that haven't seen each other in a long time and are just picking up from where they left off.
However, the photo is made a bit more strange when you see Freeland peeking in behind the two, like she's desperate to be in on the fun. Even more awkward (and a little sad) that she's the one who posted the picture.
We've all been there though, right?
All business
A familiar and classic photo, but when you look closer, it's easy to see that this is not without its fair share of awkwardness.
Again, Joe seems to be frowning at the situation with the NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh looking at the POTUS a bit blankly. It's a big contrast to how buddy-buddy Biden and Trudeau are in all the photos.
And the double-hand handshake really looks like Biden is squeezing Singh's hand into oblivion.
Add in the fact that Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is peeping in the background, the whole thing feels a bit uncanny.
Of course, these weird photos weren't the only thing interesting about Biden's visit to Canada.
There was also that awkward scene where Biden roasted Canadian MPs for not standing up when he gave props to Canada and the U.S. for gender equality in their respective cabinets.
Maybe it will be better next time, eh Joe?