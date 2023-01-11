7 Things Joe Biden Should Do When He Comes To Canada (But Probably Won't)
Some tips to have a real Canadian experience.👇
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you missed the news, it was recently announced that Joe Biden will be visiting Canada in March for the first time ever as U.S. president.
The visit, confirmed by the White House, will likely be spent covering important diplomatic and political issues, meaning that the vice-president-turned-president will probably miss out on the iconic Canadian activities that most tourists have on their bucket list.
So, I've compiled a list of things that Joe Biden should do when he comes to Canada – but probably won't – to really experience life in the Great White North.
Order a double-double from Tim Hortons
Is there a more Canadian drink for Joe to sip on while he visits his neighbours to the north?
No one can deny that it would be pretty cool to see Biden's heavily protected, armoured presidential car take a quick pitstop through a Tim's drive-thru.
Heck, maybe he could get a maple glazed along with it for dunking.
Go to a Raptors game
While we probably won't see Biden cheering on a non-Ameican basketball team, it would be amazing to see him sitting courtside and getting stuck into a Raptors game like Drake does.
Seeing the U.S. president strut up and down the court, yell at players and coaches, give them massages – it would honestly be incredible.
However, Biden will probably be doing some less-cool stuff like "press conferences" and "trade deals." Blegh!
Meet up with a true Canadian icon
Biden will likely be meeting with some top Canuck officials like Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland, but he probably won't be meeting up with any of the coolest Canadian icons of this day and age.
My life would be made whole if Joe Biden met up with folks like Drake, Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Oh, or even Shawn Mendes.
Of course, It's not clear why he would meet up with them, but it would be cool to see him and these real Canadian legends hanging out.
Skate the Rideau Canal
Anyone who's visited Ottawa knows that one of the biggest wintertime attractions in the country's capital is the Rideau Canal.
On it, you can skate for nearly eight kilometres. On his visit to Canada, if it's still cold enough, it would be rad to see the 46th leader of America just give 'er on the blades.
He could maybe even slap the puck around a bit (if that's allowed) and really commit to the Canadian-ness.
Get his hair cut with Trudeau
Most Canadians will remember the many different hair-dos and facial hair styles of our prime minister over the last year or so.
So, in honour of the many changes Trudeau has gone through, they should do a bro's day out and get their hair cut together.
Joe could even try out Trudeau's recent "Caesar" cut. It could be a fun shake-up of his image, right?
Have Canadian A&W
Any Canadian will tell you that A&W up here just hits a whole lot differently to the U.S. equivalent.
And yes, while the company started in the U.S., the Canadian off-shoot is fully independent and, from what I've been told, much better than the locations south of the border.
So, Joe Biden should get to eat some Canadian A&W! It would only be fair and he could maybe take some of the tips back to his home country.
Get to the bottom of the House Hippo mystery
If you were born in the '80s or '90s, you probably remember the House Hippo commercials from when we were younger. And, while the ads did say they were fake, it has left some doubt in my mind.
Biden's visit to Canada would provide international pressure on the Canadian federal government to find out, once and for all if House Hippos are real.
There has to be some dossier on them and it must be made public.
The power is in your hands, President Biden.
And of course, Joe Biden and our nation's leader Justin Trudeau have a long history together, with them publicly coming out in support of each other and even chatting after big election wins.
Enjoy Canada, Joe!