Joe Biden Slammed The Toronto Maple Leafs In A Joke & It's All Because Of His Wife (VIDEO)
Jill Biden > Toronto Maple Leafs!
Joe Biden took a crack at the Toronto Maple Leafs during his visit to Ottawa, and it was all in the name of love.
The 80-year-old U.S. president had his first official Canadian visit this week, and while addressing Parliament, he slipped in a little jab at the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"Our labour unions cross borders so do our sports teams. Baseball, basketball, hockey – I have to say I like your teams except the Leafs," said Biden in his speech.
Biden received a standing ovation for the joke and a round of wild applause and boos, but he quickly explained the noble reason behind his disdain for the legendary team.
"I'll tell ya why – they beat the flyers back in January, that's why," said Biden. "I married a Philly girl, and if I didn't say that, I'd be sleeping alone, and fellas, I like you but not that much."
Jill Biden, the First Lady of the U.S., grew up just outside of Philadelphia in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania so it makes sense that President would have to defend the Philadelphia Flyers in her honour.
The Leafs beat the Flyers six to two on January 8, 2023, so it's understandably a sore spot for the couple.
During his speech, the U.S. president also touched on gender equality in Canada and the U.S. cabinets and chastised some MPs for not standing up alongside other members who started a standing ovation.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau hosted the Bidens at their Rideau Cottage during their brief visit, and the family was also treated to a three-course meal on March 24, although plenty of people chimed in online that the menu wasn't exactly up to snuff.