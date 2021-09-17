Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - People
canadian federal election 2021

Jagmeet Singh Just Got Endorsed By Bernie Sanders With Days Left Until The Election

"There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic," he wrote.

Jagmeet Singh Just Got Endorsed By Bernie Sanders With Days Left Until The Election
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, Gino Santa Maria / Shutterfree, Llc | Dreamstime

The 2021 federal election is almost upon us, and Jagmeet Singh just received an endorsement from a well-known politician south of the border.

On Friday, September 17, Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted out his support for the NDP leader and his party. "There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic," he wrote.

"One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need. That's why I support the NDP and Jagmeet Singh."

This is the first shoutout Singh has received from a major U.S. politician, but Justin Trudeau has gotten a few in the days leading up to September 20.

Former first lady Hillary Clinton tweeted out her support for the prime minister on Friday, September 17. "I have seen my friend Justin Trudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action," she wrote.

On Thursday, September 16, Former U.S. President Barack Obama also showed the PM some love by wishing him the best in the upcoming election.

From Your Site Articles

Justin Trudeau Got An Endorsement From Hillary Clinton Just Days Before The Election

He got one from Obama recently as well!

justintrudeau | Twitter

With days to go until voting day in the 2021 federal election, Justin Trudeau keeps getting major endorsements from American political leaders.

Hillary Clinton is the latest politician to big up the PM before September 20, wishing him and "progressive Canadian neighbors" well in a tweet on September 17.

Keep Reading Show less

Over 55K People Are Voting Outside Of Canada & Here's Where Most Are Casting Ballots From

Lots of voting kits have been sent to the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere!

Jackie Vandinther | Narcity, @connect2canada | Instagram

During the federal election, voting outside of Canada is available for citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day and have lived in this country before.

Elections Canada has data on the number of special ballot voting kits that have been issued to people in Canada and out of the country, and it seems like so many Canucks living abroad are going to cast their ballots. As of September 16, more than 55,000 voting kits have been issued to people living outside of Canada who will be voting in the federal election.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadians Who Get COVID-19 Between Now & Election Day May Not Be Able To Vote At All

It depends on if they've applied to vote by mail or not!

@electionscan_e | Instagram, @electionscan_e | Instagram

Elections Canada is warning Canadians that if they're diagnosed with COVID-19 over the next few days they may not be able to vote in the federal election.

According to one question in their FAQ section — "What if I develop symptoms of COVID-19 or test positive after advance polling days or on election day?" — Canadians with symptoms should not show up to an Elections Canada office or polling station on voting day at all.

Keep Reading Show less

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu Reveals How Her Pregnancy Has Been Going & If She Wants More Kids

Sidhu says she wants to normalize conversations around the first trimester and miscarriages.

@gurkirankaur_ | Instagram, @gurkirankaur_ | Instagram

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu announced her pregnancy on August 12 with her husband NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and she told Narcity about her pregnancy so far and what she thinks about having more children in the future.

Sidhu, a 31-year-old entrepreneur and fashion designer, spoke about the challenges of her first trimester of pregnancy, from nausea to keeping it a secret and normalizing conversations around miscarriage.

Keep Reading Show less