Election Day Voting In Toronto Is Currently Causing Massive Lines Across The City (PHOTOS)
Some people claim they are waiting over an hour.
Election Day voting in Toronto appears to be in full throttle with long lineups being spotted across the city.
Voters across the 6ix took to Twitter on Monday morning to report on the lengthy wait times with some claiming they waited as long as 75 minutes to cast their ballot.
75 minutes to vote this morning in Toronto Parkdale-High Park. Many reports of fewer polling stations in urban cent… https://t.co/krqNLkkKrL— Sanjay Ruparelia (@Sanjay Ruparelia) 1632148364.0
Other videos showed voters lining up for blocks in an attempt to vote on Monday morning.
Massive voting line in Toronto on an unnecessary election https://t.co/9mMOfyJfzT— Raghu Venugopal (@Raghu Venugopal) 1632146596.0
Some residents compared the massive turnouts to those caused by the vaccines earlier this year. "This line is insane," wrote one user. "Reminiscent of covid vaccine lines."
The line is insane. Reminiscent of covid vaccine lines. @ElectionsCan_E what is going on?! @AnnamiePaul… https://t.co/vNk3vqIcE9— Miz Schweizenheimer (@Miz Schweizenheimer) 1632146279.0
In fact, some residents even claimed that they have been voting for decades and have never seen lines as big as these.
Get out and vote. Show you respect the very Canadian values for freedom of expression, choice and peaceful protest.… https://t.co/IoXiicO9Vl— GTA CE-5 Institute (@GTA CE-5 Institute) 1632146996.0
"I've been voting since I turned 18 in 1988 and I've never had to stand in line like this," wrote one resident.
Federal voting lines have started to form at North Toronto right next door how convenient! 👍🏻 https://t.co/TtER2ODvuZ— Edible Grasshopper (@Edible Grasshopper) 1632146114.0
Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. across the city on Monday.