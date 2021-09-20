Trending Tags

Election Day Voting In Toronto Is Currently Causing Massive Lines Across The City (PHOTOS)

Some people claim they are waiting over an hour.

Election Day voting in Toronto appears to be in full throttle with long lineups being spotted across the city.

Voters across the 6ix took to Twitter on Monday morning to report on the lengthy wait times with some claiming they waited as long as 75 minutes to cast their ballot.

Other videos showed voters lining up for blocks in an attempt to vote on Monday morning.

Some residents compared the massive turnouts to those caused by the vaccines earlier this year. "This line is insane," wrote one user. "Reminiscent of covid vaccine lines."

In fact, some residents even claimed that they have been voting for decades and have never seen lines as big as these.

"I've been voting since I turned 18 in 1988 and I've never had to stand in line like this," wrote one resident.

Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. across the city on Monday.

