Over 55K People Are Voting Outside Of Canada & Here's Where Most Are Casting Ballots From

Lots of voting kits have been sent to the U.S., the U.K. and elsewhere!

Jackie Vandinther | Narcity, @connect2canada | Instagram

During the federal election, voting outside of Canada is available for citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day and have lived in this country before.

Elections Canada has data on the number of special ballot voting kits that have been issued to people in Canada and out of the country, and it seems like so many Canucks living abroad are going to cast their ballots. As of September 16, more than 55,000 voting kits have been issued to people living outside of Canada who will be voting in the federal election.

The top 10 countries where ballots are being cast from are the U.S. with over 24,000, the U.K with over 5,000, Australia with over 2,400, Germany with 2,100, France with over 1,900, Hong Kong with over 1,700, Switzerland with over 1,100, Netherlands with over 800, Japan with over 700 and New Zealand with 700.

According to Elections Canada data, some countries only have one person who's requested a special voting kit so far. That includes Zambia, Malawi, Greenland, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Cuba, Uzbekistan, Grenada and Zimbabwe.

Regardless of where they're coming from, completed ballots must arrive at Elections Canada in Ottawa before 6:00 p.m. ET on election day, September 20, and people's votes will be cast in the Canadian electoral district they last lived in.

