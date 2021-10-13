Toronto Will Soon Start Directly Calling & Texting People Overdue For Their 2nd Vax Dose
They will be contacting almost 50,000 people.
Got your first COVID-19 vaccine but haven't gotten the second one yet? The City of Toronto is going to start directly contacting the nearly 50,000 Torontonians who are overdue on getting their second vaccine dose in order to bridge the gap between those who are partially and fully vaccinated.
The City said in an announcement that as of October 11, 215,000 Torontonians still need to be vaccinated so the city can reach 90% coverage with both doses in the eligible population.
Of those people, 123,000 have gotten their first dose, including the 48,200 people who are now considered overdue for their second dose. Being overdue for the second dose means more than 107 days have passed since the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"Thanks to our Team Toronto partners, we've made incredible strides in our immunization campaign, with more than 82 per cent of eligible Torontonians now fully vaccinated. But there's still more work ahead," Toronto Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy said in the announcement. "By focussing on second dose conversion, we'll be able to connect to Torontonians that still need their second dose and provide information about getting their second shot while addressing any issues, hesitancies, or concerns they might be experiencing. By reaching out and engaging with people directly, we'll be able to encourage thousands of Torontonians to get fully vaccinated and help to keep themselves, and our city, safe."
As part of the campaign, called VaxTo, the City will begin calling and texting partially vaccinated Torontonians in order to break down any remaining barriers that may be hindering them from getting their second dose. These barriers include vaccine hesitancy and accessibility concerns.
